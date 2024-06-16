This appendix is available as an online form

Rule 3.10.3

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

INFRATIL LIMITED

We (the entity here named)

give ASX the following

information about a proposed

issue of +securities and, if ASX

agrees to +quote any of the

+securities (including any

rights) on a +deferred

settlement basis, we agree to

the matters set out in

Appendix 3B of the ASX

Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being

offered under a +disclosure

document or +PDS and are

intended to be quoted on ASX,

we also apply for quotation of

all of the +securities that may

be issued under the

+disclosure document or

+PDS on the terms set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX

Listing Rules (on the

understanding that once the

final number of +securities

issued under the +disclosure

document or +PDS is known,

in accordance with Listing

Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete

and lodge with ASX an

Appendix 2A online form

notifying ASX of their issue

and applying for their

quotation).

1.2

*Registration type and number

ARBN 144728307

Please supply your ABN, ARSN,

ARBN, ACN or another registration

type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please

specify both the type of registration

and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

IFT

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to

previous announcement". A reason

must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous

announcement(s) to this

update

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to

previous announcement".

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous

announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous

announcement(s) to this

cancellation

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous

announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

17 June 2024

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)

Note: You can select more than one

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or

type of issue (e.g. an offer of

renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)

securities under a securities purchase

plan and a placement, however ASX

An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)

may restrict certain events from being

announced concurrently). Please

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase

contact your ASX listings compliance

plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)

adviser if you are unsure.

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a

+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)

A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an

information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)

A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and

8)

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro

Non-renounceable

rata issue is:

Renounceable

Answer this question if your response

to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue

(non-renounceable or renounceable)."

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

cannot proceed with an entitlement

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

please consult your ASX listings

compliance adviser before proceeding

further.

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

offer is:

(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Answer this question if your response

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"

(commonly known as an AREO)

Select one item from the list

Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

cannot proceed with an entitlement

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

book-build structure (commonly known as a

please consult your ASX listings

RAPIDS)

compliance adviser before proceeding

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail

further.

rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under +securities purchase plan

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under +securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - conditions

Question Question

Answer

No.

4A.1

*Do any external approvals need to be

No

obtained or other conditions satisfied before

the offer of +securities under the +securities

purchase plan can proceed on an

unconditional basis?

For example, this could include:

  • +Security holder approval
  • Court approval
  • Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
  • ACCC approval
  • FIRB approval

Disregard any approvals that have already been obtained or conditions that have already been satisfied.

4A.1a

Conditions

Answer these questions if your response to 4A.1 is "Yes".

*Approval/ condition

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval received/

Comments

Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

Select the applicable

The 'date for

actual?

Please respond "Yes" or

approval/condition

determination' is the

"No". Only answer this

from the list (ignore

date that you expect to

question when you know

those that are not

know if the approval is

the outcome of the

applicable). More than

given or condition is

approval.

one approval/condition

satisfied (for example,

can be selected.

the date of the security

holder meeting in the

case of security holder

approval or the date of

the court hearing in the

case of court approval).

+Security holder

approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court

order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Other (please specify

in comment section)

Part 4B - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - offer details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4B.1

*+Class or classes of +securities that will

IFT: Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt

participate in the proposed offer (please

NZX

enter both the ASX security code &

(ISIN NZIFTE0003S3)

description)

If more than one class of security will participate in the

securities purchase plan, make sure you clearly identify

any different treatment between the classes.

4B.2

*+Class of +securities to be offered to them

IFT: Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt

under the +securities purchase plan (please

NZX

enter both the ASX security code &

(ISIN NZIFTE0003S3)

description)

Only existing classes of securities may be offered in a

securities purchase plan.

A +security purchase plan is defined in Chapter 19 of

the Listing Rules as a purchase plan, as defined in

ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase

Plans) Instrument 2019/54. The ASIC Corporations

(Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument

2019/54 is relevant for shares or interest that are in a

class which is quoted on the financial market operated

by ASX. Unquoted securities and securities that are not

yet quoted on ASX do not fall within the definition of

+security purchase plan, this has consequences for

Listing Rules 7.2 exception 5 and 10.12 exception 4.

Please ensure that you have received appropriate legal

advice with regards to an offer that includes an offer of

attaching securities.

4B.2a

If the offer includes attaching +securities -

N/A

please confirm whether the offer of the

attaching +securities is a separate offer to

the offer pursuant to the +security purchase

plan

4B.2b

If the offer includes attaching +securities -

N/A

please confirm whether the attaching

+securities are being offered under a

+disclosure document or +PDS

4B.3

*Maximum total number of those +securities

The number of shares to be issued pursuant

that could be issued if all offers under the

to the share purchase plan ("retail offer") is

+securities purchase plan are accepted

dependent on take up by eligible

shareholders and the price at which shares

are ultimately issued in the retail offer, and

subject to the ability for Infratil to scale

applications or accept oversubscriptions (at

its complete discretion). The retail offer is

expected to raise up to NZ$150 million but

may be more or less.

4B.4

*Will the offer be conditional on applications

No

for a minimum number of +securities being

received or a minimum amount being raised

(i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

4B.4a

*Describe the minimum subscription

condition

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.4 is

"Yes".

4B.5

*Will the offer be conditional on applications

No

for a maximum number of +securities being

received or a maximum amount being

raised (i.e. a maximum subscription

condition)?

4B.5a

*Describe the maximum subscription

condition

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.5 is

"Yes".

4B.6

*Will individual +security holders be

No

required to accept the offer for a minimum

number or value of +securities (i.e. a

minimum acceptance condition)?

4B.6a

*Describe the minimum acceptance

condition

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.6 is

"Yes".

4B.7

*Will individual +security holders be limited

Yes

to accepting the offer for a maximum

number or value of +securities (i.e. a

maximum acceptance condition)?

4B.7a

*Describe the maximum acceptance

NZ$150,000 (for eligible New Zealand

condition

registered shareholders)

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.7 is

AUD$45,000 (for eligible Australian

"Yes".

registered shareholders)

4B.8

*Describe all the applicable parcels

N/A

available for this offer in number of

securities or dollar value

For example, the offer may allow eligible holders to

subscribe for one of the following parcels: $2,500,

$7,500, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $30,000.

4B.9

*Will a scale back be applied if the offer is

Yes

over-subscribed?

4B.9a

*Describe the scale back arrangements

Where Infratil elects to apply scaling (which

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.9 is

it may do at its complete discretion), it will do

"Yes".

so by reference only to the number of fully

paid shares held by those eligible

shareholder's accepting the offer on the

record date.

4B.10

*In what currency will the offer be made?

NZD / AUD

For example, if the consideration for the issue is

payable in Australian Dollars, state AUD.

4B.11

*Has the offer price been determined?

No

4B.11a

*What is the offer price per +security?

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.11 is

"Yes" using the currency specified in your answer to

Q4B.9.

4B.11b

*How and when will the offer price be determined?

Answer this question if your response to Q4B.11 is "No".

The lower of:

  • The price paid by investors in Infratil's Placement announced on 17/06/2024 (the details of which are below), being NZ$10.15; and
  • A 2.5% discount to the five day volume weighted average price of Infratil's shares traded on NZX during the last five NZX trading days up to, and including, the retail offer closing date.

For shareholders on the Australian sub register, the issue price will be determined with reference to the NZD:AUD foreign exchange rate as at 3:00pm (NZST) on the retail offer closing date from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand website (https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics)

Part 4C - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - timetable

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4C.1

*Date of announcement of +security

17 June 2024

purchase plan

The announcement of the security purchase plan must

preferably be made prior to the commencement of

trading on the announcement date but ASX will accept

announcements after this time.

4C.2

*+Record date

14 June 2024

This is the date to identify security holders who may

participate in the security purchase plan. Per Appendix

7A section 12 of the Listing Rules, this day is one

business day before the entity announces the security

purchase plan.

Note: the fact that an entity's securities may be in a

trading halt or otherwise suspended from trading on

this day does not affect this date being the date for

identifying which security holders may participate in the

security purchase plan.

4C.3

*Date on which offer documents will be

20 June 2024

made available to investors

4C.4

*Offer open date

20 June 2024

4C.5

*Offer closing date

8 July 2024

4C.6

[deleted]

4C.7

*+Issue date and last day for entity to

16 July 2024

announce results of +security purchase plan

offer

Per Appendix 7A section 12 of the Listing Rules, the

last day for the entity to issue the securities purchased

under the plan is no more than 5 business days after

the closing date. The entity should lodge an Appendix

2A with ASX applying for quotation of the securities

before noon Sydney time on this day

Part 4D - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - listing rule requirements

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4D.1

*Does the offer under the +securities

purchase plan meet all of the requirements

of listing rule 7.2 exception 5 or do you have

a waiver from those requirements?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing (i.e.

not an ASX Debt Listing or ASX Foreign Exempt

Listing).

Listing rule 7.2 exception 5 can only be used once in

any 12 month period and only applies where:

the +security purchase plan satisfies the conditions

in ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase

Plans) Instrument 2019/547 or would otherwise

satisfy those conditions but for the fact that the

entity's securities have been suspended from

trading on ASX for more than a total of 5 days

during the 12 months before the day on which the

offer is made under the plan or, if the securities

have been quoted on ASX for less than 12 months,

during the period of quotation;

the number of +securities to be issued under the

SPP must not be greater than 30% of the number of

fully paid +ordinary securities already on issue; and

the issue price of the +securities must be at least

80% of the +volume weighted average market price

for +securities in that +class, calculated over the

last 5 days on which sales in the +securities were

recorded, either before the day on which the issue

was announced or before the day on which the

issue was made.

Please note that the offer of securities under the plan also will not meet the requirements of listing rule 10.12 exception 4, meaning that parties referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 to 10.11.5 will need to obtain security holder approval under listing rule 10.11 to participate in the offer.

4D.1a

*Are any of the +securities proposed to be

issued without +security holder approval

using the entity's 15% placement capacity

under listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing and

your response to Q4D.1 is "No".

4D.1a(i)

*How many +securities are proposed to be

issued without +security holder approval

using the entity's 15% placement capacity

under listing rule 7.1?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing,

your response to Q4D.1 is "No" and your response to

Q4D.1a is "Yes".

Please complete and separately send by email to your

ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of

Annexure B to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity

has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1 to issue

that number of securities.

4D.1b

*Are any of the +securities proposed to be

issued without +security holder approval

using the entity's additional 10% placement

capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if

applicable)?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing and

your response to Q4D.1 is "No".

4D.1b(i)

*How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing, your response to Q4D.1 is "No" and your response to Q4D.1b is "Yes".

Please complete and separately send by email to your ASX listings adviser a work sheet in the form of Annexure C to Guidance Note 21 confirming the entity has the available capacity under listing rule 7.1A to issue that number of securities.

Part 4E - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - fees and expenses

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4E.1

*Will there be a lead manager or broker to

No

the proposed offer?

4E.1a

*Who is the lead manager/broker?

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.1 is

"Yes".

4E.1b

*What fee, commission or other

consideration is payable to them for acting

as lead manager/broker?

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.1 is

"Yes".

4E.2

*Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

4E.2a

*Who are the underwriter(s)?

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.2 is

"Yes".

Note for issuers that are an ASX Listing (i.e. not an

ASX Debt Listing or ASX Foreign Exempt Listing):

listing rule 7.2 exception 5 does not extend to an issue

of securities to or at the direction of an underwriter of

an SPP. The issue will require security holder approval

under listing rule 7.1 if you do not have the available

placement capacity under listing rules 7.1 and/or 7.1A

to cover the issue. Likewise, listing rule 10.12

exception 4 does not extend to an issue of securities to

or at the direction of an underwriter of an SPP. If a

party referred to in listing rule 10.11 is underwriting the

proposed offer, this will require security holder approval

under listing rule 10.11.

4E.2b

*What is the extent of the underwriting (i.e.

the amount or proportion of the offer that is

underwritten)?

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.2 is

"Yes".

4E.2c

*What fees, commissions or other

consideration are payable to them for acting

as underwriter(s)?

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.2 is

"Yes".

This information includes any applicable discount the

underwriter receives to the issue price payable by

participants in the issue.

4E.2d

*Provide a summary of the significant

events that could lead to the underwriting

being terminated

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.2 is

"Yes".

You may cross-refer to a disclosure document, PDS,

information memorandum, investor presentation or

other announcement with this information provided it

has been released on the ASX Market Announcements

Platform.

4E.2e

*Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11

underwriting or sub-underwriting the

proposed offer?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing (i.e.

not an ASX Debt Listing or ASX Foreign Exempt

Listing) and your response to Q4E.2 is "Yes".

Note: If your response is "Yes", this will require security

holder approval under listing rule 10.11. Listing rule

10.12 exception 4 does not extend to an issue of

securities to an underwriter or sub-underwriter of an

SPP.

4E.2e(i)

*What is the name of that party?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing and

your response to Q4E.2e is "Yes".

Note: If there is more than one such party acting as

underwriter or sub-underwriter include all of their

details in this and the next 2 questions.

4E.2e(ii)

*What is the extent of their underwriting or

sub-underwriting (i.e. the amount or

proportion of the issue they have

underwritten or sub-underwritten)?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing and

your response to Q4E.2e is "Yes".

4E.2e(iii)

*What fee, commission or other

consideration is payable to them for acting

as underwriter or sub-underwriter?

Answer this question if the issuer is an ASX Listing and

your response to Q4E.2e is "Yes".

Note: This includes any applicable discount the

underwriter or sub-underwriter receives to the issue

price payable by participants in the issue.

4E.3

*Will brokers who lodge acceptances or

No

renunciations on behalf of eligible +security

holders be paid a handling fee or

commission?

4E.3a

*Will the handling fee or commission be

dollar based or percentage based?

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.3 is

"Yes".

4E.3b

*Amount of handling fee or commission

payable to brokers who lodge acceptances

or renunciations on behalf of eligible

+security holders

Answer this question if your response to Q4E.3 is "Yes"

and your response to Q4E.3a is "dollar based".

