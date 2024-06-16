This appendix is available as an online form
Rule 3.10.3
Appendix 3B
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Answer
1.1
*Name of entity
INFRATIL LIMITED
1.2
*Registration type and number
ARBN 144728307
1.3
*ASX issuer code
IFT
1.4
*This announcement is
☒ A new announcement
☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement
1.4b
*Date of previous
announcement(s) to this
update
1.4c
1.4d
1.5
*Date of this announcement
17 June 2024
1.6
*The proposed issue is:
☐ A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)
☐ A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or
renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)
☐ An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)
☒ An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase
plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)
☐ A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a
+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)
☐ A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an
information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)
☒ A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and
8)
1.6a
*The proposed standard +pro
☐ Non-renounceable
rata issue is:
☐ Renounceable
1.6b
*The proposed accelerated
☐ Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer
offer is:
(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under +securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - conditions
4A.1
*Do any external approvals need to be
No
obtained or other conditions satisfied before
the offer of +securities under the +securities
purchase plan can proceed on an
unconditional basis?
4A.1a
Conditions
Part 4B - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - offer details
4B.1
*+Class or classes of +securities that will
IFT: Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt
participate in the proposed offer (please
NZX
enter both the ASX security code &
(ISIN NZIFTE0003S3)
description)
4B.2
*+Class of +securities to be offered to them
IFT: Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt
under the +securities purchase plan (please
NZX
enter both the ASX security code &
(ISIN NZIFTE0003S3)
description)
4B.2a
N/A
4B.2b
N/A
4B.3
*Maximum total number of those +securities
The number of shares to be issued pursuant
that could be issued if all offers under the
to the share purchase plan ("retail offer") is
+securities purchase plan are accepted
dependent on take up by eligible
shareholders and the price at which shares
are ultimately issued in the retail offer, and
subject to the ability for Infratil to scale
applications or accept oversubscriptions (at
its complete discretion). The retail offer is
expected to raise up to NZ$150 million but
may be more or less.
4B.4
*Will the offer be conditional on applications
No
for a minimum number of +securities being
received or a minimum amount being raised
4B.4a
4B.5
4B.5
No
No
received or a maximum amount being
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 February 2024
Page 5
This appendix is available as an online form
Appendix 3B
Proposed issue of securities
4B.6
*Will individual +security holders be
No
required to accept the offer for a minimum
number or value of +securities (i.e. a
4B.7
*Will individual +security holders be limited
Yes
to accepting the offer for a maximum
number or value of +securities (i.e. a
maximum acceptance condition)?
4B.7a
*Describe the maximum acceptance
condition
NZ$150,000 (for eligible New Zealand
condition
registered shareholders)
4B.8
*Describe all the applicable parcels
N/A
available for this offer in number of
securities or dollar value
4B.9
*Will a scale back be applied if the offer is
over-subscribed?
Yes
over-subscribed?
4B.9a
*Describe the scale back arrangements
Where Infratil elects to apply scaling (which
Answer this question if your response to Q4B.9 is
it may do at its complete discretion), it will do
"Yes".
so by reference only to the number of fully
paid shares held by those eligible
shareholder's accepting the offer on the
record date.
4B.10
*In what currency will the offer be made?
NZD / AUD
4B.11
*Has the offer price been determined?
No
4B.11a
*What is the offer price per +security?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 February 2024
Page 6
This appendix is available as an online form
Appendix 3B
Proposed issue of securities
4B.11b
*How and when will the offer price be determined?
Answer this question if your response to Q4B.11 is "No".
The lower of:
- The price paid by investors in Infratil's Placement announced on 17/06/2024 (the details of which are below), being NZ$10.15; and
- A 2.5% discount to the five day volume weighted average price of Infratil's shares traded on NZX during the last five NZX trading days up to, and including, the retail offer closing date.
For shareholders on the Australian sub register, the issue price will be determined with reference to the NZD:AUD foreign exchange rate as at 3:00pm (NZST) on the retail offer closing date from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand website (https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics)
Part 4C - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - timetable
4C.1
*Date of announcement of +security
purchase plan
17 June 2024
purchase plan
4C.2
*+Record date
14 June 2024
4C.3
*Date on which offer documents will be
20 June 2024
made available to investors
4C.4
*Offer open date
20 June 2024
4C.5
*Offer closing date
8 July 2024
4C.6
[deleted]
4C.7
*+Issue date and last day for entity to
16 July 2024
announce results of +security purchase plan
offer
Part 4D - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - listing rule requirements
4D.1
*Does the offer under the +securities
purchase plan meet all of the requirements
of listing rule 7.2 exception 5 or do you have
a waiver from those requirements?
4D.1a
*Are any of the +securities proposed to be
issued without +security holder approval
using the entity's 15% placement capacity
under listing rule 7.1?
4D.1b
*Are any of the +securities proposed to be
issued without +security holder approval
using the entity's additional 10% placement
capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if
applicable)?
Part 4E - Proposed offer under +securities purchase plan - fees and expenses
4E.1
*Will there be a lead manager or broker to
the proposed offer?
No
the proposed offer?
4E.1a
*Who is the lead manager/broker?
4E.2
*Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?
No
4E.2a
*Who are the underwriter(s)?
Answer this question if your response to Q4E.2 is
"Yes".
4E.2b
*What is the extent of the underwriting (i.e.
the amount or proportion of the offer that is
underwritten)?
4E.2e
*Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11
underwriting or sub-underwriting the
proposed offer?
4E.3
*Will brokers who lodge acceptances or
No
renunciations on behalf of eligible +security
holders be paid a handling fee or
commission?
4E.3a
*Will the handling fee or commission be
dollar based or percentage based?
