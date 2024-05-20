Report of the Chief Executive Reflecting on Infratil's remarkable 30-year journey, I'm struck by the transformative impact we've had in the infrastructure sector. Over the past three decades, we've witnessed significant global changes, and Infratil has not only adapted but often led the way. I am pleased to report that this year we continued to build on our legacy of success, delivering a strong financial result and making significant strides in growing our portfolio. While we celebrate these achievements, we recognise that our approach is designed for sustainable, long-term growth, not overnight success, and therefore this year's result is the culmination of many years work. Over 30 years, Infratil has grown from a New Zealand-focused infrastructure investment company into a global player, today owning a diversified portfolio encompassing digital infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, and airport investments. We refer to these sectors as "ideas that matter", as they represent the future of infrastructure investment and are thematics that will continue to have a major influence on the world. As we move forward, our goal is to continue building on this foundation, leveraging the lessons learned from our 30-year history while embracing new opportunities that align with our vision for the future. In this report, we will highlight some of our key achievements over the past year, but you should also get a strong sense of our strategic outlook for the path ahead. Conviction in our Investment Strategy Infratil's current portfolio is heavily weighted towards high-growth digital infrastructure and renewable energy businesses, with a specific focus on developing these critical assets. Over 80% of our portfolio is invested in these two sectors, which are central to understanding our investment approach. These platforms represent two of the most sought-after asset classes, converging to address the growing demand for AI and data centres with the essential need for sustainable energy solutions. As AI development accelerates, the need for robust, scalable data centres powered by renewable energy becomes increasingly critical. This combination not only enhances operational efficiency and sustainability but also underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of this global market. To date, few if any listed investment entities are exposed to both asset classes quite the way that Infratil is today. Across digital infrastructure and renewable energy, three major assets form the core of our portfolio, representing 70% of its total value: CDC, One NZ and Longroad Energy. These high-growth companies, particularly CDC and Longroad, are complemented by our core cash flow-generating assets, including One NZ, Wellington Airport, Manawa Energy and RHCNZ Medical Imaging. These core assets play a vital role in maintaining our credit and liquidity metrics while providing the necessary cashflow to reinvest in our high-growth platforms. The remainder of our portfolio consists of smaller or earlier- stage investments designed to become the scaled core cashflow-generating or core growth platforms of the future. Investing in future growth Longroad Energy is currently embarking on the largest capital works project in its history. In addition to its operational projects, Longroad has had 2.4GW of assets under construction during the year across nine projects and in five States, by our estimate making it one of the top 15 developers in the U.S. Longroad's development pipeline spans a massive 28.3GW, with wind, solar, and storage projects distributed across more than 20 States in the U.S.

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our shareholders for their support and trust. Your partnership has been integral to our success, and we remain committed to delivering value and driving innovation through our investment."

Meanwhile, our other renewable energy platforms are making significant progress as well. Gurīn Energy, our pan-Asian renewable energy venture, has secured one of the five conditional approvals to establish a green electricity trading corridor between Indonesia and Singapore. This ambitious initiative aims to supply the Singapore market with 300MW of stable renewable energy by 2027. It involves generating power on the Riau Islands in Indonesia, with a capacity of 2GW of solar photovoltaic energy and 4.4GWh of battery storage - positioning it as one of the largest projects of its kind globally. One of the most significant milestones from the past year was our agreement with Brookfield in June to acquire the remaining 49.95% stake in One NZ, which we didn't already own. This agreement culminated a six-year journey that began even before our initial investment in May 2019. One NZ is more than just another asset; it has critical infrastructure that plays a central role in New Zealand's economy. By increasing our stake, Infratil has gained greater flexibility and will continue to focus on creating long-term value. A sustainable journey Last year we published our first sustainability report, the report outlined our updated strategy focused on key environmental, social, and governance issues, as well as our emissions footprint. A major focus is 'Climate and Nature,' addressing the increasing impact of climate change. In response, Infratil became the first New Zealand financial institution with climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, committing to the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Our validated targets aim to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions to zero and lower scope 3 emissions from business travel. We also require our portfolio companies to set their own validated climate targets, aligning them with our sustainability objectives, and underscoring our commitment to pursuing a sustainable portfolio. Strategic Outlook We were excited to announce an expansion of our digital infrastructure portfolio during the year with the announcement of a conditional investment in Console Connect. Its technology can automatically switch and route internet traffic, which makes global connections faster and more secure. Console Connect's reach extends to over 150 countries, and it currently manages about 17% of global internet traffic. The investment remains subject to regulatory approvals, and we are looking forward to completion towards the end of the 2024 calendar year. At home, New Zealand faces a significant infrastructure deficit, with ASB Bank recently estimating that it will take up to $1 trillion over the next 30 years to bring the country's infrastructure up to standard. The price of inaction could be high, threatening not just New Zealand's economic outlook but also exposing its communities to greater risks from climate