Infratil : Appointment of Andrew Clark as a Director of Infratil (PDF, 84.95KB)

    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-30
7.740 NZD   -2.76%
05:12pINFRATIL : Appointment of Andrew Clark as a Director of Infratil (PDF, 84.95KB)
PU
05/31INFRATIL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31INFRATIL LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
FA
Infratil : Appointment of Andrew Clark as a Director of Infratil

05/31/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
1 June 2022

Appointment of Andrew Clark as a Director of Infratil

Infratil Chair, Alison Gerry, today announced the appointment of Andrew Clark to the Infratil Board.

"Andrew is an experienced strategist and transformation executive with over 30 years of diverse management consulting experience. During this time he held a number of senior roles within the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He served as country head in Indonesia and New Zealand, and from 2014 to 2017 was the CEO of BCG's Australia and New Zealand business."

"Prior to BCG, Andrew worked as a process engineer in the UK and Australia with Gillette, Rio Tinto and Queensland Nickel and has an MBA from the Cranfield School of Management and Bachelor degrees from the University of Auckland in chemical engineering (first class) and science (chemistry major)."

Andrew's appointment is effective from today. Consistent with the constitution, Andrew will be required to retire and seek election at the 2022 annual meeting.

Infratil considers that Andrew is an independent director.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Investor Relations - Mark Flesher - Mark.flesher@infratil.com

Infratil Limited 5 Market Lane, PO Box 320, Wellington, New Zealand Tel +64-4-473 3663 www.infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
