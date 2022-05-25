Infratil : Bond Investor Presentation (PDF, 4.53MB)

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Infratil Limited (NZ company number 597366, NZX:IFT; ASX:IFT) (Company).

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its affiliates and each of their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents will not be liable (whether in tort (including negligence) or otherwise) to you or any other person in relation to this presentation.

Information

This presentation contains summary information about the Company and its activities which is current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or that would be required in a product disclosure statement under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 or the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report for the period ended 31 March 2022, market releases and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, which are available at www.nzx.com, www.asx.com.au or infratil.com/for-investors/.

Not financial product advice

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, investment or other advice or a recommendation to acquire the Company's securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of prospective investors.

Future Performance

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" about the Company and the environment in which the Company operates, such as indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position and performance. Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to contingencies outside of the Company's control, and the Company gives no representation, warranty or assurance that actual outcomes or performance will not materially differ from the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains certain financial information and measures that are "non-GAAP financial information" under the FMA Guidance Note on disclosing non-GAAP financial information, "non‐IFRS financial information" under Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non‐IFRS financial information' published by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and are not recognised under New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS), Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The non-IFRS/GAAP financial information and financial measures include Proportionate EBITDAF, EBITDAF and EBITDA. The non- IFRS/GAAP financial information and financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by the NZ IFRS, AAS or IFRS, should not be viewed in isolation and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with NZ IFRS, AAS or IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities. Although Infratil believes the non- IFRS/GAAP financial information and financial measures provide useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and condition of Infratil, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS/GAAP financial information or financial measures included in this presentation.

Further information on how Infratil calculates Proportionate EBITDAF can be found at Appendix II.

No part of this presentation may be reproduced or provided to any person or used for any other purpose without express permission.