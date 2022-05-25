Infratil : Cleansing Notice #1 (PDF, 132.00KB)

26 May 2022

Notice pursuant to clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 of the Financial Markets

Conduct Regulations 2014

Infratil Limited ("Infratil") gives notice under clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 ("Regulations") that it proposes to make an offer for the issue of bonds ("New Bonds") due 15 June 2030, in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").

The main terms of the offer and the New Bonds are set out in the attached Terms Sheet. Except for the interest rate and maturity date, the New Bonds will have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions as:

Infratil's bonds maturing on 15 December 2029, which have a current interest rate of 4.19% per annum (rate reset on 15 December 2021 and annually thereafter) and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFTHC;

Infratil's bonds maturing on 15 December 2027, which have an interest rate of 3.60% per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT310;

Infratil's bonds maturing on 15 March 2026, which have an interest rate of 3.35% per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT300;

Infratil's fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 December 2026, which have an interest rate of 3.35% per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT280;

Infratil's bonds maturing on 15 December 2028, which have a current interest rate of 4.85% per annum (rate reset after five years) and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT270;

4.75% per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT260; Infratil's fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 June 2025, which have an interest rate of 6.15%

per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT250;

5.65% per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT240;

per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT230;

5.25% per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT210; and

per annum and which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT190,

(the "Quoted Bonds"), and therefore are of the same class as the Quoted Bonds for the purposes of the FMCA and the Regulations. The Quoted Bonds have been continuously quoted on the NZX Debt Market over the preceding 3 months.

As at the date of this notice, Infratil is in compliance with:

the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to the Quoted Bonds; and

its financial reporting obligations (as defined in the Regulations).

As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information required to be disclosed for the purposes of the Regulations.

As at the date of this notice, there is no other information that would be required to be disclosed under a continuous disclosure obligation or which would be excluded information required to be disclosed for the purposes of the Regulations if the Quoted Bonds had had the same redemption date or interest rate as the New Bonds being offered.

