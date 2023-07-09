Infratil has executed a conditional agreement with HKT to accelerate the growth of Console Connect through a strategic partnership

Transaction structure to align interests:

2- Console Connect business to be driven further with HKT in a joint sales and marketing effort

3- Console Connect owns its Tier 1 global IP network, as well as long-term integrated access to a global backbone network

4- Accelerate Console Connect's investments in network infrastructure and technology platform