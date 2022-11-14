Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Infratil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
8.390 NZD   -1.29%
02:45pInfratil : NZX Distribution Notice
PU
02:45pInfratil : FY2023 Interim Results Presentation
PU
11/01Infratil, Brookfield Asset Management Sell Vodafone NZ’s Passive Mobile Tower Assets
MT
Summary

Infratil : FY2023 Interim Results Presentation

11/14/2022 | 02:45pm EST
Interim Results Announcement

For the six months ended 30 September 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Infratil Limited (NZ company number 597366, NZX:IFT; ASX:IFT)

(the 'Company')

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its affiliates and each of their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents will not be liable (whether in tort (including negligence) or otherwise) to you or any other person in relation to this presentation.

Information

This presentation contains summary information about the Company and its activities which is current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or that would be required in a product disclosure statement under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 or the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's Interim Report for the period ended 30 September 2022, market releases and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, which are available at www.nzx.com, www.asx.com.au or infratil.com/for- investors/.

Not financial product advice

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, investment or other advice or a recommendation to acquire the Company's securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of prospective investors.

Future Performance

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" about the Company and the environment in which the Company operates, such as indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position and performance. Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to contingencies outside of the Company's control, and the Company gives no representation, warranty or assurance that actual outcomes or performance will not materially differ from the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains certain financial information and measures that are "non-GAAP financial information" under the FMA Guidance Note on disclosing non-GAAP financial information, "non‐IFRS financial information" under Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non‐IFRS financial information' published by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and are not recognised under New Zealand equivalents

to International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS), Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The non-IFRS/GAAP financial information and financial measures include Proportionate EBITDAF, EBITDAF and EBITDA. The non- IFRS/GAAP financial information and financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by the NZ IFRS, AAS or IFRS, should not be viewed in isolation and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with NZ IFRS, AAS or IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities. Although Infratil believes the non- IFRS/GAAP financial information and financial measures provide useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and condition of Infratil, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS/GAAP financial information or financial measures included in this presentation.

Proportionate EBITDAF represents Infratil's share of the consolidated net earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, financial

derivative movements, revaluations, gains or losses on the sales of investments, and excludes acquisition and sale related transaction costs and International Portfolio Incentive Fees. Further information on how Infratil calculates Proportionate EBITDAF can be found at Appendix 3.

No part of this presentation may be reproduced or provided to any person or used for any other purpose without express permission.

2

Infratil Results Announcement

Presenters

Jason Boyes Infratil CEO

Phillippa Harford Infratil CFO

Programme

  • Financial Highlights
  • Portfolio Overview
  • Sustainability
  • Operating Businesses
  • Financial Position & Outlook
  • FY2023 Interim Dividend
  • FY2023 Guidance
  • Summary

Infratil Interim Results Announcement FY2023

3

Financial

Highlights

Strong underlying performance and capacity to continue investing across the portfolio

Net parent surplus

Proportionate EBITDAF

$350.5m $275.6m

Investment

Available capital

$471.7m $1,429m

Shareholder return

Fully-imputed interim dividend

6.5% 6.75cps

Infratil Interim Results Announcement FY2023

4

Portfolio

Overview

High conviction investment approach providing exposure to four significant platforms and geographic diversification

Digital Renewables Healthcare

58%21%14%

Airports

7%

Infratil Interim Results Announcement FY2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 19:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
