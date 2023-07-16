This Indicative Terms Sheet ("Terms Sheet") sets out the key terms of the offer ("Offer") by Infratil Limited ("Infratil") of up to $75,000,000 (plus oversubscriptions of up to $75,000,000) of fixed rate bonds maturing on 31 July 2029 ("Infrastructure Bonds").

The Infrastructure Bonds will be issued under the programme trust deed dated 11 November 1999 (as amended or amended and restated from time to time) between Infratil and Trustees Executors Limited as supplemented by a series supplement dated 17 July 2023 (together, "Trust Deed"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this Terms Sheet have the same meaning given to them in the Trust Deed. This Terms Sheet is an "Issue Flyer" for the purposes of the Trust Deed.

Important Notice

The Offer by Infratil is made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").

The Offer contained in this Terms Sheet is an offer of Infrastructure Bonds that have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions (except for the interest rate and maturity date) as: