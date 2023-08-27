This Indicative Terms Sheet ("Terms Sheet") sets out the key terms of the offer ("Offer") by Infratil Limited ("Infratil") of fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 March 2031 ("Infrastructure Bonds"). The Offer is comprised of a Firm Offer of up to $50,000,000 (plus oversubscriptions of up to an additional $25,000,000 at Infratil's discretion) of Infrastructure Bonds and an Exchange Offer of up to $122,103,683 of Infrastructure Bonds under which all current holders of the IFT210 bonds maturing on 15 September 2023 will have the opportunity to exchange some or all of their maturing bonds for Infrastructure Bonds.

The Infrastructure Bonds will be issued under the programme trust deed dated

11 November 1999 (as amended or amended and restated from time to time) between Infratil and Trustees Executors Limited as supplemented by a series supplement dated 28 August 2023 (together, "Trust Deed"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this Terms Sheet have the same meaning given to them in the Trust Deed. This Terms Sheet is an "Issue Flyer" for the purposes of the Trust Deed.

Important Notice

The Offer by Infratil is made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").

The Offer contained in this Terms Sheet is an offer of Infrastructure Bonds that have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions (except for the interest rate and maturity date) as: