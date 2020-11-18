Infratil : Infrastructure Bond Offer Opens

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

19 Nov 2020 8:30am

Infratil Limited ('Infratil') announces that its offer of unsecured, unsubordinated fixed rate Infrastructure Bonds to New Zealand retail and institutional investors is now open.

Infratil is offering up to $50 million of unsecured, unsubordinated fixed rate Infrastructure Bonds which are to mature on 15 March 2026 ('Bonds'), with the option to accept up to $50 million of oversubscriptions at Infratil's discretion. The Bonds will form part of the same series as Infratil's existing 3.35% per annum fixed rate bonds issued on 16 December 2019, 16 January 2020 and 14 February 2020 ('IFT300'). The key terms of the offer are contained in the Terms Sheet, a copy of which is attached.

The Issue Price for the Bonds will be $1.01694 per Bond for Bonds issued on 15 December 2020 and $1.01619 for Bonds issued on 15 March 2021, which has been determined using an Issue Yield of 3.00% p.a.. The coupon rate for the Bonds (payable on the Face Value of $1.00, not the Issue Price) is fixed at 3.35% p.a. for the term of the Bonds.

The offer is being made as an offer of debt securities of the same class as existing quoted debt securities pursuant to the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. The notice required by the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 has been provided to NZX. The Bonds will be quoted on the NZX Debt Market.

Details on how to apply for the Bonds are set out in the Terms Sheet. The offer is now open, and is due to close on 10 March 2021. Infratil may elect to close the offer earlier.

Interested investors should contact their broker or one of the managers of the offer (outlined below) for more details.

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited 0800 269 476

Bank of New Zealand 0800 284 017

Forsyth Barr Limited 0800 367 227 www.forsythbarr.co.nz

Hobson Wealth Partners Limited 0800 742 737

Jarden Securities Limited 0800 005 678 www.jarden.co.nz

Westpac Banking Corporation 0800 942 822

(ABN 33 007 457 141) (acting through its New Zealand branch)

Further information is available on www.infratil.com/for-investors/bonds/ or by contacting Aaron Queree (Group Treasurer, Infratil) on 04 473 3663.