Infratil Interim Report 2021

Marko Bogoievski as CEO effective from 1 April 2021. Jason is the third CEO in Infratil's 27 year history.
Wellington Airport welcomes its first trans-Tasman,quarantine-free flight in over a year.
Tilt Renewables sale price increased from NZ$7.80 to NZ$8.10 per share.
May
After almost 30 years, Vodafone shut down its dial-up internet service on 31 May 2021.
Infratil announces a new offer of Infrastructure Bonds maturing in December 2027 with a coupon of 3.60% per annum.
Infratil undertakes the acquisition of a 53.5% stake in Pacific Radiology for $313.6 million.
June
Infratil pays a 11.5cps final cash dividend for FY2021 (and 3.5 cps imputation credits).
Trustpower announces the conditional sale of its utility retail business to Mercury Energy for $441 million.
CDC achieves 'Certified Strategic' accreditation under the Australian Federal Government's hosting framework across all its Australian data centre facilities.
RetireAustralia officially opens its first vertical village, The Verge, which overlooks the Burleigh golf course.
July
Longroad Energy completes construction on the 199MW Sun Streams 2 solar project in Arizona.
Pacific Radiology opens two new clinics in Rolleston and Wellington with continued investment in leading high-tech medical equipment.
The New Zealand Government suspends trans-Tasman, quarantine- free flights.
August
Infratil completes the $2.0 billion sale of its 65.15% stake in
Tilt Renewables.
Trustpower announces its new generation business name, Manawa Energy.
The New Zealand Government reinstates Covid-19 restrictions across the country.
Vodafone adds Manawatū- Whanganui to its 5G coverage.
Longroad commences construction of 26MW distributed solar project
in Maine and completes construction of the 331MW Prospero 2 solar project in Texas.
September
Infratil announces a US$233 million investment to establish Gurīn Energy, a renewable energy development platform headquartered in Singapore which will focus on projects across Asia.
Infratil commits £120-130 million of growth capital to London data centre business Kao Data.
Wellington Airport issues $125 million of 3.32% 10-year bonds.
Infratil announces its investment in Auckland Radiology Group on
4 October.
1
Corporate
Structure
Shareholders
Bondholders
00% owned
Banks
Funding Subsidiaries
Energy
Healthcare
Airport
Connectivity
Data
Social/Other
5% Infratil
56% Infratil
66% Infratil
49.9% Infratil
48% Infratil
50% Infratil
27% Tauranga Energy
30% Doctors and Sta†
34% Wellington
49.9% Brookﬁeld
24% Commonwealth
50% New Zealand
Consumer Trust
‡4% MGIF
City Council
Asset Management
Superannuation
Superannuation Fund
Corporation
24% Future Fund
4% Management
Infratil Infrastructure
Property
40% Infratil
Clearvision Fund
40% New Zealand
Superannuation Fund
20% Management
40% Infratil*
5% Infratil*
49% Doctors and Staff
30% Legal & General
30% Goldacre
* Target shareholding
* Target shareholding
40% Infratil
20% Commonwealth
Superannuation
Corporation
20% New Zealand
Superannuation Fund
20% MGIF
95% Infratil
5% Management
Sectors
Capital Structure
Renewable Energy
Airport
Digital Infrastructure
Net bank debt and dated bonds
Social Infrastructure & Healthcare
Perpetual bonds
Equity (market value)
2
Financial Highlights
Infratil has continued to perform strongly despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Many of Infratil's companies provide essential services and are demonstrating their resilience and the benefits of Infratil's diversification.
The net parent surplus for the six months ended 30 September 2021 was $1,080.6 million, up from $27.8 million in the prior period. The key contributor to the surplus was the $1,014.7 million gain recorded on the sale of Tilt Renewables. A detailed overview of the 23-year history of Infratil's investment in Tilt Renewables was provided in Infratil's most recent Annual Report, dating back to the construction of the Tararua Wind Farm.
Over the period Infratil continued to invest, with $833.8 million invested either through its portfolio companies, or directly. This included the acquisition of Pacific Radiology ($313.6 million), the acquisition of a stake in Kao Data ($73.6 million) and the establishment of Gurīn Energy. These investments were focused across Infratil's core platforms, Digital Infrastructure, Renewables and Social Infrastructure.
Net parent surplus
Proportionate EBITDAF 1
Proportionate capital expenditure 2
Net debt 3
Dividends declared
Shareholder returns (6 months)
30 September 2021
$1,080.6 million
$253.6 million
$833.8 million
$280.9 million
cps cash
cps imputation
13.2%
30 September 2020
$27.8 million
$197.9 million
$488.9 million
$1,389.6 million
cps cash
cps imputation
32.1%
EBITDAF is a non-GAAP measure of net earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, financial derivative movements, revaluations, and non-operating gains or losses on the sales of investments and assets. EBITDAF does not have a standardised meaning and should not be viewed in isolation, nor considered a substitute for measures reported in accordance with NZ IFRS, as it may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. Proportionate EBITDAF shows Infratil's operating costs and its share of the EBITDAF of the companies it has invested in. It excludes discontinued operations and management incentive fees. A reconciliation of net profit after tax to Proportionate EBITDAF is provided in the 30 September 2021 Interim Results Presentation.
Infratil's share of the capital expenditure of investee companies, and investments made by Infratil.
Infratil Corporate and 100% subsidiaries.
3
