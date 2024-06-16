Infratil Investor Presentation NZ$1,150 million equity raise to fund Infratil's next stage of growth 17 June 2024 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Overview Infratil is raising equity to fund accelerated growth at CDC, and provide additional balance sheet flexibility to allow Infratil to continue to invest across its portfolio • Demand for data centres continues to accelerate on the back of cloud adoption and significant investments in Generative AI • The rapid increase in demand has led CDC into advanced negotiations with customers for over 400MW1 of capacity across multiple sites, which is expected to accelerate CDC's capital expenditure and funding needs CDC growth continues to ‒ CDC's development pipeline continues to expand with the inclusion of the Marsden Park development, a ~720MW campus (more than double accelerate CDC's current operating capacity), bringing CDC's total planned capacity to ~1,870MW ‒ CDC expects 200MW+ of additional capacity to commence construction in the next 12 months, including the first tranche of Marsden Park • Infratil expects to commit equity funding of ~A$600m to CDC over the next two years, providing CDC with sufficient capacity to execute on its medium- term pipeline • Strong thematic tailwinds are providing significant growth potential across the Infratil portfolio, particularly in a development pipeline of renewable energy Multiple growth opportunities projects across the USA, Asia and Europe (e.g. Longroad, Gurin Energy, Galileo) and digital & connectivity platforms (e.g. Kao Data) across the portfolio • Infratil's renewables platform represents ~22% of the portfolio and is expected to continue to be a key growth platform • Infratil is launching a NZ$1,150 million equity raising comprising: Equity raising & use of proceeds ‒ NZ$1,000 million underwritten2 Placement ‒ NZ$150 million non-underwritten Retail Offer (final amount subject to applications, oversubscriptions and scaling) • Proceeds to fund accelerated growth of CDC, and provide additional balance sheet flexibility to allow Infratil to continue to invest across its portfolio Funding, liquidity & guidance Liquidity will continue to be supported by core cash generating assets to allow further reinvestment into growth platforms

Proceeds from the equity raising, combined with cash on hand and currently available and undrawn debt facilities, will provide Infratil with ~NZ$1,809 million of available liquidity 3

Post the equity raising, Infratil's wholly owned group gearing will reduce from 20.0% to 11.8% 4 which remains below our medium-term portfolio leverage assumption of 30%

which remains below our medium-term portfolio leverage assumption of 30% No change to Infratil guidance published at full year results (21 May 2024) Notes: 1. 400MW+ of capacity expected to come online over the next 4-5 years 2. Fully underwritten other than for pre-committed amounts from interests associated with Morrison and related parties of NZ$63.27 million 5 Estimated liquidity comprises of NZ$1,559.3 million of Infratil undrawn bank facilities, NZ$249.4 million of cash and assumed equity raise proceeds (less transaction costs) Gearing calculated as total net debt / total capital based on share price of NZ$10.89 as at 14 June 2024 and assumed equity raise proceeds

Portfolio focussed on four high-conviction platforms Complementary portfolio of higher return growth platforms supported by core cash generating businesses, centred on "ideas that matter" Digital Renewables Healthcare Airports Infratil focuses on sectors and businesses with strong defensive characteristics and opportunities for scalable investment

Infratil is well positioned within these sectors, benefiting from scale and jurisdictional diversification, underpinned by attractive global thematics (e.g. cloud, AI and data demand trends, energy transition)

Infratil continues to target portfolio returns of 11-15% per annum (after fees) over a 10-year period and has achieved a total shareholder return of 18.7% 1 since its inception in 1994

11-15% per annum (after fees) over a 10-year period and has achieved a total shareholder return of 18.7% since its inception in 1994 Infratil's cash-generating core assets (One NZ, Wellington Airport and Manawa Energy), existing capital position, and the equity raising provide flexibility to support our high-growth platforms and capital commitments Interest: 48.2% Interest: 99.9% Interest: 20.0% Interest: 52.8% Expected to reach financial close in 2024 ~62% portfolio2 Interest: 51.1% Interest: 37.3% Interest: 95% Interest: 40% Interest: 73% ~22% portfolio2 Interest: 50.3% Interest: 57.6% Interest: 50.0% ~10% portfolio2 Interest: 66% ~4% portfolio2 Notes: 6 1. Return for the 30-years to 31 March 2024. The total shareholder return assumes an investor participated in Infratil's IPO and th at an investor reinvests all dividends at the time of receipt and participates in any equity raises or rights offerings so th at they neither take any money out or invest any new money into Infratil 2. Infratil Portfolio asset value represents the independent valuation of Infratil's equity ownership or book value of its portfolio comp anies

CDC is positioned for growth Unprecedented growth in data centre demand is creating greater opportunities for CDC to win new contracts and accelerate construction Leading ANZ data centre provider with 302MW of existing operating capacity Operating in key Australian and New Zealand markets including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland 400MW+ of capacity under advanced negotiations with key customers at multiple sites across the CDC footprint and is expected to come online over the next 4-5 years Acceleration of Marsden Park campus (~720MW) due to growing customer demand has increased total planned capacity for CDC to ~1,870MW 388MW under construction across current footprint and expecting to commence construction on an additional 200MW+ in the next 12 months 7

