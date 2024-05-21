May 21, 2024 at 04:30 am EDT

Infratil Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 2,995.2 million compared to NZD 1,191.7 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 3,242.5 million compared to NZD 1,845.1 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 854 million compared to NZD 643.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.432 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.432 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.888 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.888 a year ago.