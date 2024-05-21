Infratil Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 2,995.2 million compared to NZD 1,191.7 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 3,242.5 million compared to NZD 1,845.1 million a year ago.
Net income was NZD 854 million compared to NZD 643.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.432 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.432 a year ago.
Basic earnings per share was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.888 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was NZD 1.026 compared to NZD 0.888 a year ago.