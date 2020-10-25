Infratil : NZ's Infratil offers up to $235 mln for majority stake in Qscan Group

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd said
on Monday it would buy up to a 60% stake in Australian
diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from
Quadrant Private Equity for A$330 million ($235.46 million).
The infrastructure investment firm, which is also listed in
Australia, said it made the offer together with the Morrison &
Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which has conditionally offered
to buy up to 15% of Qscan.
"Qscan provides a high-quality entry point into a sector
with structural long-term growth and potential to scale into a
leading healthcare infrastructure platform," said Infratil Chief
Executive Marko Bogoievski.
Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care was also
reported to be bidding for Qscan, which owns more than 70
clinics in Australia, according to The Australian Financial
Review.
The existing doctor and management shareholders will retain
ownership of at least 25% of Qscan if the acquisition advances,
Infratil said in a statement.
Quadrant Private Equity did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams and Diane Craft)