Infratil Limited    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infratil : NZ's Infratil offers up to $235 mln for majority stake in Qscan Group

10/25/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd said on Monday it would buy up to a 60% stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant Private Equity for A$330 million ($235.46 million).

The infrastructure investment firm, which is also listed in Australia, said it made the offer together with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which has conditionally offered to buy up to 15% of Qscan.

"Qscan provides a high-quality entry point into a sector with structural long-term growth and potential to scale into a leading healthcare infrastructure platform," said Infratil Chief Executive Marko Bogoievski.

Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care was also reported to be bidding for Qscan, which owns more than 70 clinics in Australia, according to The Australian Financial Review.

The existing doctor and management shareholders will retain ownership of at least 25% of Qscan if the acquisition advances, Infratil said in a statement.

Quadrant Private Equity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Diane Craft)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRATIL LIMITED 2.00% 5.6 End-of-day quote.11.11%
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED -1.09% 64.67 End-of-day quote.-10.84%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 275 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2021 -33,0 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 657 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 4 049 M 2 700 M 2 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,49 NZD
Last Close Price 5,60 NZD
Spread / Highest target 6,25%
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gough Independent Director
Alison Rosemary Gerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED11.11%2 700
NEXTERA ENERGY25.15%148 434
ENEL S.P.A.7.03%91 060
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.61%77 637
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.72%68 233
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.03%68 097
