Infratil : NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd said on Monday it would buy up to 60% stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant Private Equity for up to A$330 million ($235.46 million).

The infrastructure investment firm said it made the offer together with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which has conditionally offered to buy up to 15% of Qscan. ($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)