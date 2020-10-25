Infratil : NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd said
on Monday it would buy up to 60% stake in Australian diagnostic
imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant
Private Equity for up to A$330 million ($235.46 million).
The infrastructure investment firm said it made the offer
together with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund,
which has conditionally offered to buy up to 15% of Qscan.
($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars)
