Infratil Limited    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 10/23
5.6 NZD   +2.00%
04:47pINFRATIL : NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 mln
RE
10/22INFRATIL : Qscan Radiology Clinics
PU
10/20Australian shares gain on renewed U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infratil : NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 mln

10/25/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd said on Monday it would buy up to 60% stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant Private Equity for up to A$330 million ($235.46 million).

The infrastructure investment firm said it made the offer together with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which has conditionally offered to buy up to 15% of Qscan. ($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


Financials
Sales 2021 1 275 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2021 -33,0 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 657 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 4 049 M 2 700 M 2 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,49 NZD
Last Close Price 5,60 NZD
Spread / Highest target 6,25%
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gough Independent Director
Alison Rosemary Gerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED11.11%2 700
NEXTERA ENERGY25.15%148 434
ENEL S.P.A.7.03%91 060
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.61%77 637
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.72%68 233
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.03%68 097
