Infratil Limited is a New Zealand-based global infrastructure investment company. The Company owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, United Kingdom, and Europe. Its segments include Gurin Energy Asia, Manawa Energy New Zealand, Mint Renewables Australasia, Wellington International Airport New Zealand, Qscan Group Australia, RHCNZ Medical Imaging New Zealand, One NZ New Zealand, Associates, and All other segments and corporate New Zealand. Gurin Energy, Manawa Energy and Mint Renewables are renewable generation investments; Wellington International Airport is an airport investment; Qscan Group and RHCNZ Medical Imaging are diagnostic imaging investments; and One NZ is a digital infrastructure investment. Associates comprises its investments, including CDC Data Centers, Fortysouth, Galileo, Kao Data, Longroad Energy and RetireAustralia. It invests in renewables, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and airports.