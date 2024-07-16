End-of-day quote
New Zealand S.E.
06:00:00 2024-07-14 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
10.73
NZD
-2.19%
-3.33%
+6.98%
Infratil : NZX Capital Change Notice (Retail Offer)
July 15, 2024 at 06:52 pm EDT
Capital Change Notice
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Infratil Limited
NZX ticker code
IFT
Class of financial product
Fully paid ordinary shares
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)
NZIFTE0003S3
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Capital change details
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
27,093,600
Nominal value (if any)
Not applicable
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
NZ$10.15
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other
Cash
consideration)
Amount paid up (if not in full)
Not applicable
Percentage of total class of Financial Products
2.88%
issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of
Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,
in existence)
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the
Not applicable
principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion
price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial
Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the
Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority
Issue of 27,093,600 ordinary
for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must
shares under a retail offer
be identified here)
announced on 20/06/2024, the
results of which (including the
extent of oversubscriptions
accepted) were announced on
12/07/2024.
The issuance was authorised
by board resolutions dated
16/06/2024 and 10/07/2024.
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the
966,542,280 ordinary shares
issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury
(excluding Treasury Stock)
Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class
1,662,617 Treasury Stock
held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares
Not applicable
are to be held as treasury stock
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,
The issue of shares under the
including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,
retail offer is made pursuant to
acquisition, or redemption is made
NZX Listing Rule 4.3.1 and
NZX Listing Rule 4.5.1 as
explained in the offer
document dated 20/06/2024.
The issuance was authorised
by board resolutions dated
16/06/2024 and 10/07/2024.
Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for
Issue of ordinary shares which
example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)
rank equally with all other fully
paid ordinary shares in Infratil
Limited
Date of issue/acquisition/redemption
16/07/2024
Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person
Name of person authorised to make this announcement
Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial
Officer
Contact person for this announcement
Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial
Officer
Contact phone number
+64-4-473 3663
Contact email address
Andrew.Carroll@infratil.com
Date of release through MAP
16/07/2024
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Infratil Limited published this content on
15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 July 2024 22:51:02 UTC.
Infratil Limited is a New Zealand-based global infrastructure investment company. The Company owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, United Kingdom, and Europe. Its segments include Gurin Energy Asia, Manawa Energy New Zealand, Mint Renewables Australasia, Wellington International Airport New Zealand, Qscan Group Australia, RHCNZ Medical Imaging New Zealand, One NZ New Zealand, Associates, and All other segments and corporate New Zealand. Gurin Energy, Manawa Energy and Mint Renewables are renewable generation investments; Wellington International Airport is an airport investment; Qscan Group and RHCNZ Medical Imaging are diagnostic imaging investments; and One NZ is a digital infrastructure investment. Associates comprises its investments, including CDC Data Centers, Fortysouth, Galileo, Kao Data, Longroad Energy and RetireAustralia. It invests in renewables, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and airports.
More about the company
Last Close Price
10.73
NZD
Average target price
11.37
NZD
Spread / Average Target
+6.00% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
