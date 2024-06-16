The Retail Offer is not underwritten.

Fees, commission or other The Lead Managers/Underwriters will, in the aggregate,

consideration payable to be paid a combined fee by IFT for their services in

Underwriter(s) for acting as connection with acting as lead manager and

underwriter(s) underwriter in respect of the Placement consisting of:

• 1.5% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,

if any); and

• In certain circumstances an incentive fee of up to

0.4% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,

if any). The amount of the incentive fee, if paid, will

be determined at the absolute discretion of IFT.

No fee is payable in respect of the gross proceeds

raised in the Retail Offer, which is not underwritten.

Summary of significant events that An Underwriter may terminate its obligations under the

could lead to the underwriting Underwriting Agreement, including by reason of events

being terminated which have, or are likely to have, a material adverse

effect on IFT, the Shares or the equity raise. These may

be as a result of events related to IFT or as a result of

external events, such as disruptions affecting certain

financial markets or hostilities arising in certain

countries.

Section 9: Authority for this announcement (mandatory)

Name of person authorised to Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial Officer

make this announcement

Contact person for this Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial Officer

announcement

Contact phone number +64-4-473 3663

Contact email address Andrew.carroll@infratil.com