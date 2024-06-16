Corporate Action Notice
(Other than for a Distribution)
Section 1: Issuer information (mandatory)
Name of issuer
Infratil Limited
Class of Financial Product
Ordinary Shares
NZX ticker code
IFT
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZIFTE0003S3
website)
Name of Registry
Link Market Services Limited
Type of corporate action
Share Purchase
X
Renounceable
(Please mark with an X in the
Plan/retail offer
Rights issue or
relevant box/es)
Accelerated
Offer
Capital
Non-
reconstruction
Renounceable
Rights issue or
Accelerated
Offer
Call
Bonus issue
Placement
X
Record date
14/06/2024
Ex Date (one business day before
13/06/2024
the Record Date)
Currency
NZD / AUD
External approvals required before
N
offer can proceed on an
unconditional basis?
Details of approvals required
N/A
Section 6: Share Purchase Plans/Retail Offer
Number of Equity Securities to be
Up to NZ$150,000 per shareholder/beneficial owner
issued
with a registered address in New Zealand.
OR
Up to A$45,000 per shareholder/beneficial owner with a
Maximum dollar amount of Equity
registered address in Australia. However, if a
Securities to be issued
shareholder in Australia applies for an A$ amount of
shares, and the exchange rate varies such that the A$
amount applied for exceeds the NZ$50,000 regulatory
limit (on the basis of the NZ$:A$ exchange rate
published by the New Zealand Reserve Bank on its
website at 3.00pm New Zealand time on the Retail
Offer closing date), shares having a total issue price
equal to NZ$50,000, which may be less than A$45,000,
will be issued to the shareholder and they will be
refunded the excess cash amount.
Any amount issued to a shareholder/beneficial owner in
excess of the prescribed limit under the NZX LR for
share purchase plans of NZ$50,000 will be facilitated
using IFT's placement capacity under NZX LR 4.5.1.
Minimum application amount (if
No minimum application amount.
any)
Maximum application amount per
NZ registered shareholders: NZ$150,000
Equity Security holder
AUS registered shareholders: A$45,000
Subscription price per Equity
The lower of:
Security
• The price paid by investors in IFT's Placement
announced on 17/06/2024 (the details of which
are below); and
• A 2.5% discount to the five day volume weighted
average price of IFT shares traded on NZX
during the last five NZX trading days up to, and
including, the Retail Offer closing date.
Scaling reference date
Scaling according to the record date of 14/06/2024
Closing date
08/07/2024
Allotment date
16/07/2024
Section 7: Placement
Number of Equity Securities to be
Up to 98,522,168
issued
Issue price per Equity Security
NZ$10.15
Maximum dollar amount of Equity
NZ$1,000,000,000
Securities to be issued
Proposed issue date
21/06/2024
Existing holders eligible to
Y
participate
Related Parties eligible to
Y
participate
Basis upon which participation by
By reference to holdings on the record date of
existing Equity Security holders will
14/06/2024
be determined
Purpose(s) for which the Issuer is
To fund further investment into data centre operator
issuing the Equity Securities
CDC's accelerating growth as well as provide more
flexibility for growth across IFT's global portfolio.
Reason for placement rather than a
IFT has chosen to undertake a Placement in
pro-rata rights issue or an offer
conjunction with a Retail Offer to raise capital.
under a Share Purchase Plan in
The board of directors of IFT has determined that this
which the Issuer's existing Equity
capital raising structure is in the best interests of IFT,
Security holders would have been
after carefully considering alternative capital raising
eligible to participate
structures, and weighing the benefits of this capital
raising structure against the expected impact on non-
participating Shareholders. In particular, IFT's board
elected to use a combination of a Placement and a
Retail Offer for this equity raise as:
• It considers that, as compared to other capital
raising structures (such as a pro-rata rights issue),
such a structure provides the tightest pricing,
quickest execution and time to settlement, and is
able to be structured to give the vast majority of
IFT's shareholders the opportunity to maintain their
relative shareholdings if desired.
• The structure is well understood by IFT's
shareholders having been used for previous capital
raises, including in June 2020 and June 2023, both
of which were considered by IFT to be highly
successful capital raises in relation to the pricing
achieved and supporting pro rata participation.
Equity Securities to be issued
N
subject to voluntary escrow
Number and class of Equity
N/A
Securities to be issued that will be
subject to voluntary escrow and the
date from which they will cease to
be escrowed
Section 8: Lead Manager and Underwriter (mandatory)
Lead Manager(s) appointed
Y
Name of Lead Manager(s)
UBS New Zealand Limited, Barrenjoey Markets Pty
Limited and Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd (as Lead
Managers and Underwriters).
Fees, commission or other
The Lead Managers/Underwriters will, in the aggregate,
consideration payable to Lead
be paid a combined fee by IFT for their services in
Manager(s) for acting as lead
connection with acting as lead manager and
manager(s)
underwriter in respect of the Placement consisting of:
• 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the Placement
(excluding amounts attributable to pre-committed
pro rata participation in the Placement by interests
associated with IFT's manager, Morrison, and
related parties) (Gross Placement Proceeds) (plus
GST, if any); and
• In certain circumstances an incentive fee of up to
0.4% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,
if any). The amount of the incentive fee, if paid, will
be determined at the absolute discretion of IFT.
No fee is payable in respect of the gross proceeds
raised in the Retail Offer, which is not underwritten.
Underwritten
Y
Name of Underwriter(s)
UBS New Zealand Limited, Barrenjoey Markets Pty
Limited and Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd.
Extent of underwriting (i.e. amount
Fully underwritten Placement, other than in respect of
or proportion of the offer that is
pre-committed pro rata participation in the Placement
underwritten)
by interests associated with IFT's manager, Morrison,
and related parties amounting to approximately
NZ$63.27 million in the aggregate.
The Retail Offer is not underwritten.
Fees, commission or other
The Lead Managers/Underwriters will, in the aggregate,
consideration payable to
be paid a combined fee by IFT for their services in
Underwriter(s) for acting as
connection with acting as lead manager and
underwriter(s)
underwriter in respect of the Placement consisting of:
• 1.5% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,
if any); and
• In certain circumstances an incentive fee of up to
0.4% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,
if any). The amount of the incentive fee, if paid, will
be determined at the absolute discretion of IFT.
No fee is payable in respect of the gross proceeds
raised in the Retail Offer, which is not underwritten.
Summary of significant events that
An Underwriter may terminate its obligations under the
could lead to the underwriting
Underwriting Agreement, including by reason of events
being terminated
which have, or are likely to have, a material adverse
effect on IFT, the Shares or the equity raise. These may
be as a result of events related to IFT or as a result of
external events, such as disruptions affecting certain
financial markets or hostilities arising in certain
countries.
Section 9: Authority for this announcement (mandatory)
Name of person authorised to
Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial Officer
make this announcement
Contact person for this
Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial Officer
announcement
Contact phone number
+64-4-473 3663
Contact email address
Andrew.carroll@infratil.com
Date of release through MAP
17/06/2024
