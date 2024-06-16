Corporate Action Notice

(Other than for a Distribution)

Section 1: Issuer information (mandatory)

Name of issuer

Infratil Limited

Class of Financial Product

Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

IFT

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZIFTE0003S3

website)

Name of Registry

Link Market Services Limited

Type of corporate action

Share Purchase

X

Renounceable

(Please mark with an X in the

Plan/retail offer

Rights issue or

relevant box/es)

Accelerated

Offer

Capital

Non-

reconstruction

Renounceable

Rights issue or

Accelerated

Offer

Call

Bonus issue

Placement

X

Record date

14/06/2024

Ex Date (one business day before

13/06/2024

the Record Date)

Currency

NZD / AUD

External approvals required before

N

offer can proceed on an

unconditional basis?

Details of approvals required

N/A

Section 6: Share Purchase Plans/Retail Offer

Number of Equity Securities to be

Up to NZ$150,000 per shareholder/beneficial owner

issued

with a registered address in New Zealand.

OR

Up to A$45,000 per shareholder/beneficial owner with a

Maximum dollar amount of Equity

registered address in Australia. However, if a

Securities to be issued

shareholder in Australia applies for an A$ amount of

shares, and the exchange rate varies such that the A$

amount applied for exceeds the NZ$50,000 regulatory

limit (on the basis of the NZ$:A$ exchange rate

published by the New Zealand Reserve Bank on its

website at 3.00pm New Zealand time on the Retail

Offer closing date), shares having a total issue price

equal to NZ$50,000, which may be less than A$45,000,

will be issued to the shareholder and they will be

refunded the excess cash amount.

Any amount issued to a shareholder/beneficial owner in

excess of the prescribed limit under the NZX LR for

share purchase plans of NZ$50,000 will be facilitated

using IFT's placement capacity under NZX LR 4.5.1.

Minimum application amount (if

No minimum application amount.

any)

Maximum application amount per

NZ registered shareholders: NZ$150,000

Equity Security holder

AUS registered shareholders: A$45,000

Subscription price per Equity

The lower of:

Security

The price paid by investors in IFT's Placement

announced on 17/06/2024 (the details of which

are below); and

A 2.5% discount to the five day volume weighted

average price of IFT shares traded on NZX

during the last five NZX trading days up to, and

including, the Retail Offer closing date.

Scaling reference date

Scaling according to the record date of 14/06/2024

Closing date

08/07/2024

Allotment date

16/07/2024

Section 7: Placement

Number of Equity Securities to be

Up to 98,522,168

issued

Issue price per Equity Security

NZ$10.15

Maximum dollar amount of Equity

NZ$1,000,000,000

Securities to be issued

Proposed issue date

21/06/2024

Existing holders eligible to

Y

participate

Related Parties eligible to

Y

participate

Basis upon which participation by

By reference to holdings on the record date of

existing Equity Security holders will

14/06/2024

be determined

Purpose(s) for which the Issuer is

To fund further investment into data centre operator

issuing the Equity Securities

CDC's accelerating growth as well as provide more

flexibility for growth across IFT's global portfolio.

Reason for placement rather than a

IFT has chosen to undertake a Placement in

pro-rata rights issue or an offer

conjunction with a Retail Offer to raise capital.

under a Share Purchase Plan in

The board of directors of IFT has determined that this

which the Issuer's existing Equity

capital raising structure is in the best interests of IFT,

Security holders would have been

after carefully considering alternative capital raising

eligible to participate

structures, and weighing the benefits of this capital

raising structure against the expected impact on non-

participating Shareholders. In particular, IFT's board

elected to use a combination of a Placement and a

Retail Offer for this equity raise as:

It considers that, as compared to other capital

raising structures (such as a pro-rata rights issue),

such a structure provides the tightest pricing,

quickest execution and time to settlement, and is

able to be structured to give the vast majority of

IFT's shareholders the opportunity to maintain their

relative shareholdings if desired.

The structure is well understood by IFT's

shareholders having been used for previous capital

raises, including in June 2020 and June 2023, both

of which were considered by IFT to be highly

successful capital raises in relation to the pricing

achieved and supporting pro rata participation.

Equity Securities to be issued

N

subject to voluntary escrow

Number and class of Equity

N/A

Securities to be issued that will be

subject to voluntary escrow and the

date from which they will cease to

be escrowed

Section 8: Lead Manager and Underwriter (mandatory)

Lead Manager(s) appointed

Y

Name of Lead Manager(s)

UBS New Zealand Limited, Barrenjoey Markets Pty

Limited and Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd (as Lead

Managers and Underwriters).

Fees, commission or other

The Lead Managers/Underwriters will, in the aggregate,

consideration payable to Lead

be paid a combined fee by IFT for their services in

Manager(s) for acting as lead

connection with acting as lead manager and

manager(s)

underwriter in respect of the Placement consisting of:

1.5% of the gross proceeds of the Placement

(excluding amounts attributable to pre-committed

pro rata participation in the Placement by interests

associated with IFT's manager, Morrison, and

related parties) (Gross Placement Proceeds) (plus

GST, if any); and

In certain circumstances an incentive fee of up to

0.4% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,

if any). The amount of the incentive fee, if paid, will

be determined at the absolute discretion of IFT.

No fee is payable in respect of the gross proceeds

raised in the Retail Offer, which is not underwritten.

Underwritten

Y

Name of Underwriter(s)

UBS New Zealand Limited, Barrenjoey Markets Pty

Limited and Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd.

Extent of underwriting (i.e. amount

Fully underwritten Placement, other than in respect of

or proportion of the offer that is

pre-committed pro rata participation in the Placement

underwritten)

by interests associated with IFT's manager, Morrison,

and related parties amounting to approximately

NZ$63.27 million in the aggregate.

The Retail Offer is not underwritten.

Fees, commission or other

The Lead Managers/Underwriters will, in the aggregate,

consideration payable to

be paid a combined fee by IFT for their services in

Underwriter(s) for acting as

connection with acting as lead manager and

underwriter(s)

underwriter in respect of the Placement consisting of:

1.5% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,

if any); and

In certain circumstances an incentive fee of up to

0.4% of the Gross Placement Proceeds (plus GST,

if any). The amount of the incentive fee, if paid, will

be determined at the absolute discretion of IFT.

No fee is payable in respect of the gross proceeds

raised in the Retail Offer, which is not underwritten.

Summary of significant events that

An Underwriter may terminate its obligations under the

could lead to the underwriting

Underwriting Agreement, including by reason of events

being terminated

which have, or are likely to have, a material adverse

effect on IFT, the Shares or the equity raise. These may

be as a result of events related to IFT or as a result of

external events, such as disruptions affecting certain

financial markets or hostilities arising in certain

countries.

Section 9: Authority for this announcement (mandatory)

Name of person authorised to

Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial Officer

make this announcement

Contact person for this

Andrew Carroll, Chief Financial Officer

announcement

Contact phone number

+64-4-473 3663

Contact email address

Andrew.carroll@infratil.com

Date of release through MAP

17/06/2024

