Infratil : NZX Distribution Notice

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
Gross distribution2
$0.09375000
Gross taxable amount 3
$0.09375000
Total cash distribution4
$0.06750000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
$ N/A
PIEs)
Supplementary distribution amount
$0.01191176
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5
Is the distribution imputed
Fully imputed
Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
"Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
"Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
"Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This shouldinclude any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.
If fully or partially imputed, please
28.00000000%
state imputation rate as % applied6
Imputation tax credits per financial
$0.02625000
product
Resident Withholding Tax per
$0.00468750
financial product
Section 5: Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make
Phillippa Harford, Chief Financial Officer
this announcement
Contact person for this
Phillippa Harford, Chief Financial Officer
announcement
Contact phone number
+64 4 473 3663
Contact email address
Phillippa.Harford@hrlmorrison.com
Date of release through MAP
15 November 2022
6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.
Infratil Limited published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 19:44:06 UTC.