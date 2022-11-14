Advanced search
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
8.390 NZD   -1.29%
02:45pInfratil : NZX Distribution Notice
02:45pInfratil : FY2023 Interim Results Presentation
11/01Infratil, Brookfield Asset Management Sell Vodafone NZ’s Passive Mobile Tower Assets
Infratil : NZX Distribution Notice

11/14/2022 | 02:45pm EST
Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Infratil Limited

Financial product name/description

Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

IFT

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZIFTE0003S3 / ASX IFT

website)

Type of distribution

Full Year

Quarterly

(Please mark with an X in the

Half Year

X

Special

relevant box/es)

DRP applies

Record date

30 November 2022

Ex-Date (one business day before the

29 November 2022

Record Date)

Payment date (and allotment date for

14 December 2022

DRP)

Total monies associated with the

$48,868,891.785

distribution1

Source of distribution (for example,

Retained earnings

retained earnings)

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product

Gross distribution2

$0.09375000

Gross taxable amount 3

$0.09375000

Total cash distribution4

$0.06750000

Excluded amount (applicable to listed

$ N/A

PIEs)

Supplementary distribution amount

$0.01191176

Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5

Is the distribution imputed

Fully imputed

  1. Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
  2. "Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
  3. "Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
  4. "Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
  5. The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.

If fully or partially imputed, please

28.00000000%

state imputation rate as % applied6

Imputation tax credits per financial

$0.02625000

product

Resident Withholding Tax per

$0.00468750

financial product

Section 5: Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make

Phillippa Harford, Chief Financial Officer

this announcement

Contact person for this

Phillippa Harford, Chief Financial Officer

announcement

Contact phone number

+64 4 473 3663

Contact email address

Phillippa.Harford@hrlmorrison.com

Date of release through MAP

15 November 2022

6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 19:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
