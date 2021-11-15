Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Infratil Limited
  News
  Summary
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/15
8.16 NZD   -0.85%
05:51pINFRATIL : NZX Virtual Investor Event
PU
11/12Infratil Interim Report 2021
PU
11/11Infratil Fiscal H1 Profit Jumps on Higher Revenue, Tilt Renewables Stake Sale
MT
Infratil : NZX Virtual Investor Event

11/15/2021 | 05:51pm EST
‹ Back to All Infratil News

NZX Virtual Investor Event

16 Nov 2021

NZX is hosting another virtual investor event on Thursday, 18 November 2:00pm-3:00pm NZT.

This week Infratil's CEO, Jason Boyes and CFO, Phillippa Harford will be on the panel so please click here to register if you would like to listen in.

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 375 M 968 M 968 M
Net income 2022 70,9 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 939 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 5 899 M 4 166 M 4 156 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
EV / Sales 2023 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,16 NZD
Average target price 8,42 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Peter Boyes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Ross Finance Director
Mark Tume Independent Chairman
Ralph Brayham Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED11.78%4 188
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-11.72%18 281
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-35.31%8 811
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.17.41%8 019
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-6.74%5 802
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO3.55%4 839