Infratil : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

The shareholders of Infratil Limited 27 July 2022

Shareholders have already received Infratil's 2022 Annual Report in which the then Chair, Mark Tume, and the Chief Executive, Jason Boyes, on behalf of the manager, Morrison & Co, commented on the activities of Infratil over the past year and on the future prospects for Infratil.

The Annual Meeting this year will be in Wellington but shareholders will also have the option to join the meeting online. A number of matters are to come before shareholders for voting at the Annual Meeting. These include:

• The re-election of myself and Kirsty Mactaggart, and the election of Andrew Clark, as Directors.

• Authorisation to give the Board the option to exercise Infratil's

rights under the Management Agreement to issue shares to onlyM rrison & Co to pay: - the third instalment of the FY2021 international portfolio use annual incentive fee in 2023; and - the second instalment of the FY2022 international portfolio annual incentive fee in 2023. • Authorisation for the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. • A matter which a shareholder has proposed for discussion.

As noted in Infratil's 2022 Annual Report, Morrison & Co earned a FY2022 international portfolio annual incentive fee of

$99.7 million. As a protection against the possibility of the relevant portfolio of investments subsequently falling in value, the FY2022 international portfolio annual incentive fee is payable over three

personalyears (in three instalments of ~$33.2 million each) and, if the value of the relevant portfolio of investments at either of the subsequent two balance dates is lower than the 31 March 2022 valuation, that ye r's instalment is cancelled.

The FY2022 international portfolio annual incentive fee follows the FY2021 international portfolio annual incentive fee of $223.1 million (payable in 3 instalments of ~$74.4 million each) noted in Infratil's 2021 Annual Report.

The Management Agreement gives the Board the option to pay any instalment of an international portfolio incentive fee in cash or by i uing Infratil ordinary shares to Morrison & Co (the "scrip option"), or a mixture of both. However, under the NZX Listing Rule , the Board needs shareholder approval if it wishes to use the sc ip option. The Board has not made a decision whether to use the scrip option for the third instalment of the FY2021 incentive fee (if that is payable) or the second instalment of the FY2022

int rnational portfolio annual incentive fee (if that is payable), but the Board would like to have both options available if the Board considers that issuing shares (rather than paying cash) would be in

1 r