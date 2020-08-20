Log in
INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/19
4.88 NZD   -0.61%
Infratil : Ordinary Share Buyback

08/20/2020 | 12:38am EDT

20 Aug 2020 4:19pm

Infratil announces its intention to buy back ordinary shares pursuant to Rules 4.14.1(a) and 4.14.1(b)(ii) on the basis outlined in the Notice of Meeting for the 2020 Annual Meeting ('Notice of Meeting').

The buybacks may take place during the period from 26 August 2020 until 22 July 2021. Shares may be bought on-market or off-market, but the combined total of on-market and off-market purchases will not exceed 20,000,000 ordinary shares. On-market buybacks will only take place on the NZX Main Board, not the ASX.

Further details about Infratil's buyback programme are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited
mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:37:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 275 M 837 M 837 M
Net income 2021 -33,0 M -21,7 M -21,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 657 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
P/E ratio 2021 173x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 3 528 M 2 331 M 2 317 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 450
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,07 NZD
Last Close Price 4,88 NZD
Spread / Highest target 9,84%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gough Independent Director
Alison Rosemary Gerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED-3.17%2 331
ORSTED A/S27.72%59 174
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.55%40 494
SEMPRA ENERGY-15.36%37 419
ENGIE-20.49%32 793
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.01%31 974
