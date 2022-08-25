Infratil : Presentation at annual meeting 2022 (PDF, 4.50MB)

Annual Meeting of Shareholders
25 August 2022
Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Programme
Infratil Annual Meeting 2022
2
Annual Meeting
of Shareholders
Online Participation
Voting Card
Question box
3
Chair's Introduction
Alison Gerry
Alison Gerry
Up for re-election
Independent Director and Chair
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Infratil Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:07:02 UTC.