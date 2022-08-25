Log in
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
9.080 NZD    0.00%
INFRATIL : Presentation at annual meeting 2022 (PDF, 4.50MB)
PU
Infratil OKs $25 Million Acquisition of Its Shares by Asset Manager
MT
INFRATIL : approves acquisition on behalf of Morrison & Co (PDF, 80.93KB)
PU
Infratil : Presentation at annual meeting 2022 (PDF, 4.50MB)

08/25/2022 | 01:08am EDT
Annual Meeting of Shareholders

25 August 2022

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Programme

  • Chair's Introduction
  • Chief Executive's Review
  • Portfolio Update
  • Shareholder Questions
  • Resolutions

Infratil Annual Meeting 2022

2

Annual Meeting

of Shareholders

Online Participation

Voting Card

Question box

Infratil Annual Meeting 2022

3

Chair's Introduction

Alison Gerry

Alison Gerry

Up for re-election

Independent Director and Chair

  • Independent Director since 2014
  • Chair since 2022
  • Member of Audit and Risk Committee
  • Member of the Manager Engagement Committee
  • Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
