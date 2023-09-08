Significant and growing total addressable market with global investment in renewables reaching ~US$500 billion in 2022, with the U.S. forecasted to be the second-largest market in the world for renewables investment. Solar and wind are the leading technologies with global investment levels of ~US$300 billion and ~US$175 billion in 2022, respectively 1

Due to the strong uptick in global supply and demand, as well as the modernisation of grid infrastructure for increased capacity and reliability, global new grid investment is projected to grow from ~US$275 billion in 2022 to over ~US$300 billion in 2023 1

Like most other industries, the renewables industry has been impacted by adverse macroeconomic conditions including higher inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain constraints - which have led to increased financing costs, increased capex, as well as increased lead times on certain high-demand components (e.g., modules and battery cells)

Despite this, renewables as an asset class have been highly resilient (e.g., national blended PPA prices (solar and wind) have seen increases in 2022 in line with higher financing and capex costs), and renewables are still estimated to provide the lowest levelized cost of energy 1

Regulatory tailwinds have also mitigated against an uncertain and challenging macroeconomic environment, with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) providing unprecedented, long-term policy support for the U.S. energy transition

In addition to tariffs and trade restrictions that have been imposed on international supply chains, the U.S. has strongly reinforced the need to increase onshore manufacturing capabilities - which has been bolstered further by the IRA