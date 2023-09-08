Infratil Update September 2023
US Renewables Market and Illustrative Valuation Guidance
Industry
Dynamics
Our outlook on the US renewable industry remains highly positive, with significant tailwinds present despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and prolonged period of uncertainty
- Significant and growing total addressable market with global investment in renewables reaching ~US$500 billion in 2022, with the U.S. forecasted to be the second-largest market in the world for renewables investment. Solar and wind are the leading technologies with global investment levels of ~US$300 billion and ~US$175 billion in 2022, respectively1
- Due to the strong uptick in global supply and demand, as well as the modernisation of grid infrastructure for increased capacity and reliability, global new grid investment is projected to grow from ~US$275 billion in 2022 to over ~US$300 billion in 20231
- Like most other industries, the renewables industry has been impacted by adverse macroeconomic conditions including higher inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain constraints - which have led to increased financing costs, increased capex, as well as increased lead times on certain high-demand components (e.g., modules and battery cells)
- Despite this, renewables as an asset class have been highly resilient (e.g., national blended PPA prices (solar and wind) have seen increases in 2022 in line with higher financing and capex costs), and renewables are still estimated to provide the lowest levelized cost of energy1
- Regulatory tailwinds have also mitigated against an uncertain and challenging macroeconomic environment, with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) providing unprecedented, long-term policy support for the U.S. energy transition
- In addition to tariffs and trade restrictions that have been imposed on international supply chains, the U.S. has strongly reinforced the need to increase onshore manufacturing capabilities - which has been bolstered further by the IRA
- Following two record years in the renewables M&A and capital markets environment, utility- scale renewable platform M&A has since slowed down in this uncertain environment
2
Comparable Companies
Competitive Landscape
Similar large-scale private competitors have also raised capital over the last two years to increase scale, pursue M&A, and execute on their near-term business plans
Comparison of Longroad Against its Private Peers of Similar Scale
- Similarly large growth-oriented private renewables companies include Apex Clean Energy, ConnectGen, Cypress Creek Renewables, and D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI)
- Many of these competitors have also raised capital over the last two years to increase scale, pursue M&A, and execute on their near-term business plans, with some rumoured to currently be in the market
Includes solar, wind,
and storage1
Operating & under
2,400
400
400
>2,000
4,400
>2,000
3,000
construction assets
Development assets1
28,500
39,100
24,300
8,300
21,500
12,400
25,800
Total portfolio
30,900
>39,500
>24,000
>10,000
>25,000
>15,000
> 27,500
assets (MW)
Footprint (States)
>20
22
12
14
11
23
9
Team Size (#)
~170
~260
~45
~320
~200
~260
~100
•
$300m
•
Acquisition of
• Rumoured
• $600m equity
minority
majority
ongoing sale
•
Rumoured
• $500m equity
investment
stake in Oct-
of operating
investment
investment in
Recent
21 by Ares
• Acquired by
ongoing
Mar-22 led
from MEAG
assets
announced in
Management
potential
by funds
Transaction(s)
and $100m
(pivoting
EQT in Jul-21
Jun-22 from
•
Rumoured
capital raise /
managed by
each from IFT
away from
Generate
and NZ Super
ongoing
ongoing full
sale
Capital
Ares
portfolio sell-
Management
in Aug-22
sales process)
down
Source: Based on public information and estimates, compiled by a third-party, and may not represent the most current / up-to-date information.
4
relating to storage pipelines in particular, these amounts may not be fully reflected in some of Longroad's selected peers above
Broad Public Comparables
An available set of publicly comparable companies for Longroad is limited. Factors to consider are scale, operating asset base, size of development platform, and technology mix, amongst others
Comparing Longroad Directly to Publicly-Listed Renewables Companies is Challenging
- While public IPPs and YieldCo's serve as valuable operating benchmarks, Longroad is not directly comparable due to reasons such as scale or portfolio & technology composition, amongst others
- Longroad's relative stage of maturity and emphasis towards growth is evidenced in the metrics below; currently having a much lower proportion of operating assets as a % of total MW, and demonstrating a strong track record of development growth relative to its peers (noting that peers also include M&A)
NTM EV / EBITDA1
Operating +
Operating
Avg. Annual
Annual
development
Capacity as a
Installation
Development
pipeline MW2
% of Total3
(MW)4
Target (MW)5
6
11.0x
75,700
19.4%
3,900
6,500
22.4x
160,300
16.2%
1,750
2,300
IPP
11.2x
93,200
16.3%
900
5,700
11.4x
13,600
31.1%
300
900
12.1x
23,300
30.1%
1,000
1,500
9.5x
134,400
15.2%
1,600
3,700
7
9.0x
5,600
38.9%
200
N/A
YiledCo
9.8x
40,500
25.3%
1,000
1,750
10.0x
9,300
N/A
1,000
4,750
30,900
7.7%
1,275 (2022
1,500
Actual)
Source: Based on public information, FactSet, and Wall Street research as at August 2023, compiled by a third-party.
5
construction, and pipeline; 3 Reflects operating and under construction MW divided by total platform MW;4 Reflects 2019A - 2023E average annual capacity added to the operating or late-stage
(FNTP) pipeline, includes M&A; 5 Reflects company's guidance annual development targets / additionsto capacity; 6 Represents renewables capacity only; 7 Representsrenewables capacity only
