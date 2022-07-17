Infratil : Vodafone to sell passive tower assets and IFT reinvestment (PDF, 119.44KB)

Vodafone CEO Jason Paris said, "We're pleased at the outcome of the process, which attracted significant interest. Infratil, InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital are outstanding investors who share our vision for Aotearoa New Zealand and will help us to accelerate the roll out of critical infrastructure for our customers."
"This is a move that will further increase the coverage, capacity and speed of our network for our customers, making our Smart Network even smarter, which was recently awarded #1 mobile network in New Zealand by independent benchmarking company Umlaut."
Morrison & Co's Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Digital and Connectivity, Will Smales, noted that, "TowerCo represents a great opportunity for Infratil to invest in a unique, established, and hard-to-replicate national tower network with strong partners.
"What makes this an attractive Infratil asset is that while it has long-term, inflation linked cashflows, it is also a platform with significant growth opportunities including macro tower growth, capacity for future co-tenancy, increased demand for new points of presence and step out opportunities such as small cells."
The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of the 2022 calendar year, subject to receipt of Overseas Investment Office approval.
Estimated impact on FY2023 Guidance
On 19 May 2022, as part of its full year results announcement, Infratil provided an FY2023 Proportionate EBITDAF guidance from continuing operations of between $510 million and $550 million.
This included Infratil's 49.95% share of Vodafone's statutory EBITDAF of between $490 million and $520 million from continuing operations. This is not expected to materially change due to the accounting treatment of the lease payments to TowerCo, which will be recognised in interest and depreciation.
Shareholder Returns
In May 2019, Infratil and Brookfield each acquired a 49.95% stake in Vodafone NZ for NZ$1,029.7 million. Based on the 31 March 2022 independent valuation Infratil expects to have generated a 26.7% IRR on its investment in Vodafone following completion of the transaction.
No incentive fees are payable to Infratil's manager Morrison & Co in relation to the investments in Vodafone NZ or Aotearoa Towers Group LP.
Enquiries should be directed to:
Matthew Ross
Infratil Finance Director
Phone: +64 274211152
Email: matthew.ross@hrlmorrison.com