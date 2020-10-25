Infratil : announces offer to acquire stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business, Qscan

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

26 Oct 2020 8:30am

Infratil Limited ('Infratil') announces that it has executed a conditional offer to acquire up to 60% of Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd ('Qscan'), a comprehensive diagnostic imaging practice throughout Australia, from Quadrant Private Equity ('QPE') and existing doctor and management shareholders, for total cash equity consideration of up to A$330 million. Infratil has made the offer in conjunction with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund ('MGIF'), which has conditionally offered to acquire up to ~15% of Qscan.

ASX announcement here: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/IFT