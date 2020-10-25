Infratil : announces offer to acquire stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business, Qscan

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements
26 Oct 2020 8:30am
Infratil Limited ('Infratil') announces that it has executed a conditional offer to acquire up to 60% of Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd ('Qscan'), a comprehensive diagnostic imaging practice throughout Australia, from Quadrant Private Equity ('QPE') and existing doctor and management shareholders, for total cash equity consideration of up to A$330 million. Infratil has made the offer in conjunction with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund ('MGIF'), which has conditionally offered to acquire up to ~15% of Qscan.
ASX announcement here: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/IFT
Disclaimer
Infratil Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 21:59:01 UTC