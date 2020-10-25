Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Infratil Limited    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infratil : announces offer to acquire stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business, Qscan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

26 Oct 2020 8:30am

Infratil Limited ('Infratil') announces that it has executed a conditional offer to acquire up to 60% of Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd ('Qscan'), a comprehensive diagnostic imaging practice throughout Australia, from Quadrant Private Equity ('QPE') and existing doctor and management shareholders, for total cash equity consideration of up to A$330 million. Infratil has made the offer in conjunction with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund ('MGIF'), which has conditionally offered to acquire up to ~15% of Qscan.

ASX announcement here: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/IFT

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 21:59:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INFRATIL LIMITED
06:00pINFRATIL : announces offer to acquire stake in Australian diagnostic imaging bus..
PU
05:43pINFRATIL : NZ's Infratil offers up to $235 mln for majority stake in Qscan Group
RE
04:47pINFRATIL : NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 mln
RE
10/22INFRATIL : Qscan Radiology Clinics
PU
10/20Australian shares gain on renewed U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/19Australia shares track global markets lower; tech stocks shine
RE
10/13Australia shares edge lower on vaccine trial halts; NZ gains for eleventh day
RE
09/27New Zealand PM Seeks 3-5 Year Delay in Smelter Closure
DJ
09/16SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand Regulator Tackles High Mobile Phone Bills
DJ
08/26INFRATIL : Longroad Energy completes financing of Prospero 2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 275 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2021 -33,0 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 657 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 4 049 M 2 700 M 2 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,49 NZD
Last Close Price 5,60 NZD
Spread / Highest target 6,25%
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gough Independent Director
Alison Rosemary Gerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED11.11%2 700
NEXTERA ENERGY25.15%148 434
ENEL S.P.A.7.03%91 060
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.61%77 637
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.72%68 233
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.03%68 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group