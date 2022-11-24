Infratil : “IFT240”) – Maturity

NZX Limited

Memorandum

To:Market Participants

From: NZX Product Operations

Date: Friday, 25 November 2022

Subject: Infratil Limited ("IFT240") - Maturity

Message:

NZX Operations ("NZXO") advises that the final quotation date for Infratil Limited bonds ("IFT240") will be Thursday, 15 December 2022.

The final day of trading for IFT240 will be Thursday, 1 December 2022 prior to the bonds being suspended at close of business.

A timetable of events is detailed below:

Event Date Final day of trading Thursday, 1 December 2022 Ex date Friday, 2 December 2022 Record date Monday, 5 December 2022 Final quotation date Thursday, 15 December 2022 Maturity date Thursday, 15 December 2022 Payment date Thursday, 15 December 2022

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.comwith any queries.

