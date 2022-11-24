Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Infratil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
8.680 NZD   +0.58%
04:34pInfratil : “IFT240”) – Maturity
PU
11/15Infratil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/14Transcript : Infratil Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infratil : “IFT240”) – Maturity

11/24/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NZX Limited

Level 1, NZX Centre

11 Cable Street

PO Box 2959

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Tel +64 4 472 7599

www.nzx.com

Memorandum

To:Market Participants

From: NZX Product Operations

Date: Friday, 25 November 2022

Subject: Infratil Limited ("IFT240") - Maturity

Message:

NZX Operations ("NZXO") advises that the final quotation date for Infratil Limited bonds ("IFT240") will be Thursday, 15 December 2022.

The final day of trading for IFT240 will be Thursday, 1 December 2022 prior to the bonds being suspended at close of business.

A timetable of events is detailed below:

Event

Date

Final day of trading

Thursday, 1 December 2022

Ex date

Friday, 2 December 2022

Record date

Monday, 5 December 2022

Final quotation date

Thursday, 15 December 2022

Maturity date

Thursday, 15 December 2022

Payment date

Thursday, 15 December 2022

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.comwith any queries.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFRATIL LIMITED
04:34pInfratil : “IFT240”) – Maturity
PU
11/15Infratil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/14Transcript : Infratil Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
11/14Infratil Limited Declares Dividend for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022, Payable..
CI
11/14Infratil : NZX Distribution Notice
PU
11/14Infratil : FY2023 Interim Results Presentation
PU
11/14Infratil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/01Infratil, Brookfield Asset Management Sell Vodafone NZ’s Passive Mobile Tower Ass..
MT
10/18Infratil : Vodafone - Infratil Investor Update October 2022 (PDF, 1.99MB)
PU
10/06Infratil to Invest $100 Million to Retain Stake in Longroad Energy
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 538 M 964 M 964 M
Net income 2023 523 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2023 2 239 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 6 284 M 3 938 M 3 938 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,68 NZD
Average target price 9,26 NZD
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Peter Boyes Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Ross Finance Director
Alison Rosemary Gerry Chairman
Ralph Brayham Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED8.50%3 894
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-5.90%67 825
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.47.05%24 751
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-14.28%13 739
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-2.06%7 497
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-6.56%7 253