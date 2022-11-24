Infratil : “IFT240”) – Maturity

NZX Limited
Memorandum
To:Market Participants
From: NZX Product Operations
Date: Friday, 25 November 2022
Subject: Infratil Limited ("IFT240") - Maturity
Message:
NZX Operations ("NZXO") advises that the final quotation date for Infratil Limited bonds ("IFT240") will be Thursday, 15 December 2022.
The final day of trading for IFT240 will be Thursday, 1 December 2022 prior to the bonds being suspended at close of business.
A timetable of events is detailed below:
|
|
Event
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final day of trading
|
|
Thursday, 1 December 2022
|
|
|
|
Ex date
|
|
Friday, 2 December 2022
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
|
Monday, 5 December 2022
|
|
|
|
Final quotation date
|
|
Thursday, 15 December 2022
|
|
|
|
Maturity date
|
|
Thursday, 15 December 2022
|
|
|
|
Payment date
|
|
Thursday, 15 December 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.comwith any queries.
ENDS
Disclaimer
Infratil Limited published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:33:07 UTC.