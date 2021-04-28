Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Infratil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infratil : Agreement to acquire stake in Pacific Radiology

04/28/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

29 Apr 2021 8:30am

INFRATIL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN PACIFIC RADIOLOGY GROUP

Infratil Limited ('Infratil') announces that it has executed a conditional agreement to acquire between 50.1% and 60% of Pacific Radiology Group Limited ('Pacific Radiology'), a comprehensive Diagnostic Imaging business in New Zealand, from existing Doctor shareholders, for total consideration of up to NZ$350 million.

Pacific Radiology is the largest private diagnostic imaging service provider in New Zealand, operating 46 clinics in the South Island and lower North Island and employing 90 radiologists throughout New Zealand.

Completion of the Pacific Radiology acquisition is conditional on counterparty consents to change of control in relation to a small number of material contracts. Assuming those consents are given, completion is expected by 31 May 2021.

Upon completion, the existing Doctor shareholders and Management will hold between 40% and 49.9% of Pacific Radiology. As the majority investor, Infratil will have governance rights consistent with its shareholding and, together with the doctor shareholders, will be able to drive the continued development and growth of the business.

The acquisition Enterprise Value of NZ$867 million implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.6-13.3x and is subject to usual completion adjustments for net debt, net working capital and capital expenditure.

Infratil CEO Jason Boyes said, 'the Pacific Radiology acquisition, if completed, sits well with Infratil's other high performing, high quality assets, and builds on its investment last year in Qscan Group, a leading diagnostic imaging business in Australia'.

'When we outlined the company's strategic direction in February, healthcare was identified as a sector of considerable opportunity'.

'Diagnostic imaging is an essential services industry, offering a combination of defensive characteristics and structural long-term growth. Pacific Radiology is New Zealand's largest private provider of diagnostic imaging and has a proven track record for delivering long-term growth, both organically and via acquisition'.

'We also see this as an opportunity to scale Infratil's investment in Qscan Group and create a meaningful Australasian healthcare platform with potential synergies and adjacent opportunities'.

'The purchase also confirms our continuing confidence in the New Zealand market and the thematics which are driving our capital allocation in communications and digital infrastructure, decarbonisation, and aging populations'.

Chairman of Pacific Radiology Group, Dr Adrian Balasingam, said: 'The Doctor shareholders in Pacific Radiology are delighted to partner with such a capable long term investor as Infratil, who will add real value as Pacific Radiology continues to grow and expand our high quality services to patients, referrers and funders across New Zealand.'

Further details of the acquisition process and terms are set out in the Investor Presentation also provided to the NZX and ASX today.

Investor enquiries should be directed to:
Phillippa Harford
Chief Financial Officer
Infratil Limited
phillippa.harford@infratil.com

Media enquiries should be directed to:
David Lewis
Thompson Lewis
david@thompsonlewis.co.nz
+64-21-976 119

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFRATIL LIMITED
04:41pINFRATIL  : Agreement to acquire stake in Pacific Radiology
PU
04/18INFRATIL  : support for increase in Tilt scheme consideration
PU
04/18Tilt Gets Higher Acquisition Offer, Won't Consider New Proposals
DJ
04/14Tilt Renewables shares halted as talks continue for better takeover deal
RE
04/14INFRATIL  : Tilt Renewables Limited Trading Halt
PU
03/29INFRATIL  : Approves Shares Acquisition on Behalf of Morrison & Co and Executive..
MT
03/29INFRATIL  : approves acquisition on behalf of Morrison & Co
PU
03/14Tilt Renewables agrees to $2.1 billion takeover, shares hit record
RE
03/14Mercury Consortium to Buy Wind Farm Operator Tilt Renewables --Update
DJ
03/14INFRATIL  : confirms support for acquisition proposal for Tilt
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 290 M 937 M 937 M
Net income 2021 -62,3 M -45,2 M -45,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 928 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 935x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 5 061 M 3 666 M 3 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,84 NZD
Last Close Price 7,00 NZD
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Peter Boyes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Mark Tume Chairman
Kellee Clark Head-Legal, Compliance & Transaction Structuring
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED-4.11%3 654
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-8.32%19 454
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-27.09%10 144
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.14.23%7 795
MERCURY NZ LIMITED5.67%6 851
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO8.45%4 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ