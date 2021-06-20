Log in
    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LIMITED

(IFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/18
7.52 NZD   -1.05%
Infratil : TPW announces conditional sale of its Retail Business

06/20/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
21 Jun 2021 8:35am

TRUSTPOWER AGREES TERMS WITH MERCURY FOR CONDITIONAL SALE OF ITS RETAIL BUSINESS

Trustpower Limited (Trustpower), in which Infratil is a 51% shareholder, this morning announced the sale of its gas, telecommunications and retail electricity supply business (excluding the supply of electricity to commercial and industrial customers) to Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury). The sale is conditional on, among other things, Trustpower shareholder approval.

Infratil advises that it is supportive of the sale of Trustpower's retail business to Mercury, and intends to vote in favour of the sale at the Trustpower annual shareholder meeting on 22 September 2021.

Trustpower has advised that, subject to all conditions being satisfied, it expects the sale to complete late 2021 or early 2022.

A copy of the Trustpower release is attached.

Any enquiries should be directed to:
Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 20:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 517 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 9,56 M 9,56 M
Net Debt 2022 3 698 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 394x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 5 437 M 3 766 M 3 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 94,4%
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,96 NZD
Last Close Price 7,52 NZD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Peter Boyes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Ross Finance Director
Mark Tume Independent Chairman
Ralph Brayham Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED3.01%3 766
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.39%18 058
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-30.19%9 194
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.16.42%7 981
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-3.52%5 945
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO8.58%5 020