Infratil : Tilt Renewables Limited Trading Halt

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements
15 Apr 2021 9:44am
Infratil acknowledges Tilt Renewables' announcement this morning regarding discussions to determine whether it can secure for shareholders a superior scheme arrangement as compared to the scheme of arrangement disclosed to the market on 15 March 2021. Infratil awaits an update from the Company via the NZX/ASX advising an outcome of discussions.
Disclaimer
Infratil Limited published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 21:54:06 UTC.