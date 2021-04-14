Infratil : Tilt Renewables Limited Trading Halt

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

15 Apr 2021 9:44am

Infratil acknowledges Tilt Renewables' announcement this morning regarding discussions to determine whether it can secure for shareholders a superior scheme arrangement as compared to the scheme of arrangement disclosed to the market on 15 March 2021. Infratil awaits an update from the Company via the NZX/ASX advising an outcome of discussions.