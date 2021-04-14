Log in
Infratil : Tilt Renewables Limited Trading Halt

04/14/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
15 Apr 2021 9:44am

Infratil acknowledges Tilt Renewables' announcement this morning regarding discussions to determine whether it can secure for shareholders a superior scheme arrangement as compared to the scheme of arrangement disclosed to the market on 15 March 2021. Infratil awaits an update from the Company via the NZX/ASX advising an outcome of discussions.



Infratil Limited published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 290 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2021 -62,3 M -44,4 M -44,4 M
Net Debt 2021 2 928 M 2 089 M 2 089 M
P/E ratio 2021 936x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 5 068 M 3 619 M 3 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 760
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INFRATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infratil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,84 NZD
Last Close Price 7,01 NZD
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Peter Boyes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Mark Tume Chairman
Kellee Clark Head-Legal, Compliance & Transaction Structuring
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LIMITED-3.97%3 507
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-0.33%20 669
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-18.46%10 435
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.20.60%8 114
MERCURY NZ LIMITED4.90%6 517
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO5.96%4 687
