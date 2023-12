Infroneer Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure services. The construction business develops construction work centered on apartment buildings and office buildings. The civil engineering business develops construction work centered on bridges and tunnels. The pavement business develops construction work such as pavement work. The manufacturing business revolves around the manufacturing and sales of construction equipment. The infrastructure management business operates renewable energy business and the concession business. The manufacturing and sales business manufactures and sells asphalt mixture and emulsion and other construction materials. The Company is also involved in the construction machinery-related business, industrial and iron structure machinery related business, nursing care products related business. The other businesses include real estate business, among others.