Infront : Digitize your investment offering

Digitize your investment offering

News article Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

If your bank is still manually placing orders from your clients via phone, email, fax (!), or you are working with outdated, legacy trading platforms, then perhaps it's time to rethink. This is where Infront can assist.

With our intuitive and modern trading solution, you can offer your clients exactly what they are looking for. We help you to deliver multi-asset global market data and electronic trading services to your clients in your existing infrastructure and increase your order flow.

If this has triggered your interest contact me:

David Cummins, Senior Sales Manager. Infront: +47 21 95 60 33, david.cummins@infrontfinance.com

or find more information here.

By Christiane Kaczmarek christiane.kaczmarek@infrontfinance.com