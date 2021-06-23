Log in
    INFRO   NO0010789506

INFRONT ASA

(INFRO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/16 05:54:05 am
39.7 NOK   +0.25%
07:11aINFRONT  : Digitize your investment offering
PU
07:11aINFRONT  : LIBOR Alternative risk-free rates in our products
PU
06:47aINFRONT  : ESG in wealth and asset management process (2)
PU
Infront : LIBOR Alternative risk-free rates in our products

06/23/2021 | 07:11am EDT
News article Wednesday Jun 23, 2021
LIBOR Alternative risk-free rates in our products

To support you in the transition from LIBOR to the alternative risk-free rates, we have created an overview of what instruments will be available and where you can find the information you need in our products.

Learn more about the LIBOR transition.

By Christiane Kaczmarek

christiane.kaczmarek@infrontfinance.com

Disclaimer

Infront ASA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 210 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 16,4 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
Net Debt 2021 1 067 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 96,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 724 M 201 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart INFRONT ASA
Duration : Period :
Infront ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRONT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,70 NOK
Average target price 34,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristian Nesbak Chief Executive Officer
Max Hofer Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Jacobsen Chairman
Morten Alexander Lindeman Chief Innovation Officer
Fredrik Koch Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRONT ASA13.43%201
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.16%90 495
ADYEN N.V.2.23%70 504
WORLDLINE0.30%26 453
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED250.82%23 541
STONECO LTD.-17.50%21 421