    INFRO   NO0010789506

INFRONT ASA

(INFRO)
Infront : Mutual Funds is now available in the Infront Professional Terminal

05/10/2021 | 09:12am EDT
News article Monday May 10, 2021
Infront Mutual Funds is now available in the Infront Professional Terminal

Leveraging on Infront's industry network, scale and market reach we are pleased to introduce Infront Mutual Funds, now available to all clients of our Professional Terminal.

As a part of Infront's growth, an important step has been building independent content. Based on both strong relationships and technical infrastructure, we now provide direct contribution from fund managers, in one consolidated universe, on one attractive platform with powerful reach for both buy and sell side.

The Infront Mutual Funds holds more than 125 000 funds across European markets including NAV prices, historic data, dividends, respective dividend policy, ongoing charges and risk levels to name a few fields in this comprehensive data set.

Features include a powerful Fund Screener enabling you to identify funds to your specific preference or mandate based on issuer, specific holdings, fund type and exposure, risk levels and more.
Moreover the Fund Overview provides details of the individual funds performance and risk metrics along with Assets under Management and Investment Mandate.
For an optimized workflow, historic performance can be compared and viewed directly in the integrated chart and KIID documents are easily available.

The Infront Mutual Funds dataset may also be structured as columns in a watchlist allowing for a tailored view, sorting and ranking of funds, all fully exportable to Excel.

The dataset is applicable to all general terminal features and seamlessly integrates with your familiar setup adding even more content and value to our Professional Terminal.

Here you can find an example desktop.


Fund Screener:

Individual Fund Overview:

Access from magnifying glass in the search top left corner:

Or from the main menu under 'Tools':

Disclaimer

Infront ASA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 210 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2021 16,4 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
Net Debt 2021 1 067 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 95,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 694 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 479
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart INFRONT ASA
Duration : Period :
Infront ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRONT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,50 NOK
Last Close Price 39,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target -11,5%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristian Nesbak Chief Executive Officer
Max Hofer Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Jacobsen Chairman
Morten Alexander Lindeman Chief Innovation Officer
Fredrik Koch Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRONT ASA11.43%206
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.7.16%94 005
ADYEN N.V.0.42%70 698
WORLDLINE-0.91%26 629
STONECO LTD.-25.54%19 292
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.7.18%19 068