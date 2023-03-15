Advanced search
    INFU   US45685K1025

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.

(INFU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  20:00:01 14/03/2023 GMT
8.550 USD   -0.81%
10:37aEarnings Flash (INFU) INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS Posts Q4 Revenue $28.8M, vs. Street Est of $30.8M
MT
10:32aInfuSystem Announces Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
BU
03/14InfuSystem to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023
AQ
InfuSystem Announces Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

03/15/2023 | 10:32am GMT
Full Year 2022 vs. Full Year 2021:
Record Net Revenues: $109.9 million, a 7% increase
ITS Revenue: $68.9 million - DME Revenue: $41.0 million, increases of 5% and 12%
Adjusted EBITDA: $20.7 million
2023 Full Year Guidance - Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19% plus

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Overview:

  • Net revenues totaled $28.8 million, an increase of 9% vs. prior year.
    • ITS net revenue was $17.6 million, an increase of 5% vs. prior year.
    • DME Service net revenue was $11.2 million, an increase of 15% vs. prior year.
  • Gross profit was $16.1 million, an increase of 5% vs. prior year.
  • Gross margin was 55.8%, a decrease of 2.0% vs. prior year.
  • Net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) (non-GAAP) was $5.5 million, a decrease of 16% vs. prior year.

Full Year Overview:

  • Net revenues totaled $109.9 million, an increase of 7% vs. prior year.
    • ITS net revenue was $68.9 million, an increase of 5% vs. prior year.
    • DME Services net revenue was $41.0 million, an increase of 12% vs. prior year.
  • Gross profit was $62.6 million, an increase of 4% vs. prior year.
  • Gross margin was 56.9%, a decrease of 1.9% vs. prior year.
  • Net income of less than $0.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, a decrease of 14% vs. prior year.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $17.5 million, a decrease of 4% vs. prior year.

Management Discussion

Chief Executive Officer of InfuSystem, Richard DiIorio, said, “We had a highly productive year in 2022 with solid performance achieving record revenue for the fourth consecutive year of $110 million and developing key strategic partnerships laying strong foundations for the future. All of our core businesses remain strong, as our growth opportunities in pain and biomedical services continue to gain measurable results. For the fourth quarter we had record revenue with solid top-line growth of 9% driven by 15% growth in DME, Durable Medical Equipment Services and 5% growth in ITS, Integrated Therapy Services. InfuSystem’s positive full year 2022 results are a testament to our team’s ability to overcome significant headwinds during the year with their relentless focus on delivering industry leading service to our patients and providers. This dedication and the accomplishments during 2022 elevate our growth opportunities for 2023 and beyond.”

“Our biomedical service business is gaining traction as we continue onboarding new devices for biomedical services at higher levels each month, with this generating a meaningful new revenue stream for InfuSystem. The investments made in biomedical services – the hiring and training of clinical technicians – is now paying dividends and the Company is positioned for a solid first quarter and full year in 2023.”

“Our Pain Management business within ITS, finished the year on a strong note with growth of 45% for the fourth quarter. This is especially gratifying given our team had to overcome significant headwinds that included lingering COVID related issues and supply chain challenges during the first half of the year which had a material impact on our ability to onboard new customers and provide patient treatments. These issues are behind us. We are beginning to see the positive results of our investments in Pain Management, as our sales professionals are delivering measurable results onboarding new customers and achieving record patient treatments.”

Mr. DiIorio continued, “We are especially excited about the launch of our wound care partnership with Sanara Medtech. We believe this partnership addresses unmet medical needs by promoting healing throughout the continuum of care with a targeted approach and unique solutions. SI Wound Care LLC, which is still in the early stages of development, is a new comprehensive wound care service that requires appropriate accreditation and training. The joint-venture is a new business opportunity for InfuSystem, with a large total addressable market (TAM) where we believe real traction can be achieved by providing leading-edge options for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds. This is a much bigger opportunity than our prior efforts focused on negative pressure wound therapy pumps, and we believe it will produce long-term sustainable growth in wound care.”

“Looking forward, we are estimating full-year 2023 revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% with Adjusted EBITDA margin to be greater than 19% for the year. As we enter 2023, our financial strength, combined with our talented and dedicated team, gives me confidence in our ability to advance our vision to improve patient care, by providing unique solutions that promote healing, facilitating clinic-to-home, lowering the cost of care and enhancing patient outcomes which will enable us to deliver robust growth for years to come,” concluded Mr. DiIorio.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $28.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 9%, compared to $26.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was attributable to both the ITS and DME Services Segments.

ITS net revenue of $17.6 million increased $0.8 million, or 5%, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to additional treatment volume in Oncology and Pain Management and improved third party payer collections on billings. Pain Management net revenue increased by $0.4 million, or 44% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year fourth quarter due to additional sites of care added over the last year. These increases were partially offset by lower net revenues for NPWT of $0.3 million, or 56.8%, which was due to a temporary disruption in the supply of NPWT devices related to our existing supplier discontinuing their NPWT device.

DME Services net revenue of $11.2 million increased $1.5 million, or 15%, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year period. This increase was due to increases in sales of medical equipment totaling $0.7 million, or 40%, higher biomedical services revenue which increased by $0.7 million, or 50% and higher revenues from equipment rentals totaling $0.2 million, or 5%. Higher equipment revenue reflected a shift in the timing of large orders from the second and third quarters and seasonal factors. Increased rental revenue reflected increased market demand carried over from the 2022 second quarter as customers looked to supplement their infusion pump fleets in the face of supply chain disruptions of disposable medical supplies used with certain model infusion pumps.

The biomedical services revenue included initial amounts of revenue from a new master services agreement with a leading global healthcare technology and diagnostic company that was signed in April 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022 we continued to on-board covered devices under the contract as part of a ramp-up period originally expected to span the first 15 months of the contract and achieve a run-rate under the contract totaling $10 to $12 million annually. The actual onboarding pace realized during 2022 was slower than originally expected, however, during 2023 the monthly on-boarding rate is expected to accelerate. We now anticipate reaching an annualized run rate of $10 million by September 2023, 18 months after the initial launch, and $12 million by December 2023. On-boarding activities are expected to level off during the first quarter of 2024 to bring total annualized revenue under the contract to an amount slightly above the original expected range.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $16.1 million increased $0.8 million, or 5%, from $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by the increase in net revenues offset partially by a lower gross profit as a percentage of net revenue (“gross margin”). Gross margin was 55.8% during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 57.7% during the same prior year period, a decrease of 2.0%.

ITS gross profit was $11.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $0.2 million compared to the same prior year period. The improvement reflected an increase in net revenues offset partially by a lower gross margin, which decreased from the same prior year period by 2.2% to 63.5%. The lower gross margin was the result of a $0.5 million increase in the adjustment recorded for pump disposal expenses and $0.3 million higher pump maintenance expenses as compared to the prior year. These increased expenses were partially offset by improved third party payer collections on billings and improved coverage of fixed costs from the higher net revenue. Pump disposal expenses include retirements of damaged pumps and reserves for missing pumps. The increase was mainly related to a net benefit of $0.3 million, or partial reversal of the reserve for missing pumps, recorded in the prior year whereas the current year amount was a more normal $0.2 million expense. Pump maintenance expenses, which include preventative maintenance, cleaning and repair services mainly performed by the DME Services segment, were unusually higher during the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the timing of when the services were performed.

DME Services gross profit during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.9 million, representing an increase of $0.6 million, or 14%, compared to the same prior year period. This increase was due to the increase in net revenues offset partially by a lower gross margin. The DME Services gross margin was 43.7% during the current quarter, which was 0.3% lower than the same prior year quarter. This decrease was the result of gross margin mix associated with higher biomedical services revenue and higher medical equipment sales, both of which have lower gross margin percentage than other business lines in the DME Services segment. Lower gross margin was also due to an increase in labor costs related to an increase in the number of biomedical technicians. The increase in biomedical technician labor resulted from an increase in team members who were hired in order to increase the capacity in biomedical services in anticipation of increased biomedical services demand. A portion of the higher expense included cost to train the additional technicians. Higher biomedical services revenue anticipated in 2023 is expected to absorb the increased labor costs.

Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $3.0 million, representing an increase of $0.2 million, or 5%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues during 2022 was 10.3% representing a decrease of 0.3% compared to the prior year period.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.6 million, an increase of 19% from $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase of $1.8 million was largely due to an increased in management bonus expense. This was due to an adjustment to reduce the short-term incentive management compensation plan accrual during the fourth quarter of 2022 which was much lower than a similar adjustment made during the prior year period. As a result management bonus expense increased by $1.5 million during 2022 as compared to 2021. Additional increases totaling $1.2 million included severance and other termination costs associate with a reorganization of certain management positions, inflation related increases in wages and employee benefits, additional audit expenses associated with additional requirements to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and other increased expenses associated with revenue volume growth including the cost of additional personnel, information technology and general business expenses. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $0.9 million.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.4% of net revenue for the period, as compared to 1.5% for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.5 million, or 19.0% of net revenue, and decreased by $1.0 million, or 16.0%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA for the same prior year quarter of $6.5 million, or 24.6% of prior period net revenue.

Balance sheet, cash flows and liquidity

During the year ended December 31, 2022, operating cash flow decreased to $17.5 million, a $0.8 million or 4% decrease as compared to operating cash flow during the same prior year period. The decrease reflected lower operating margins during the year but mainly in the first quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures, which include purchases of medical devices, totaled $15.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 which was $1.6 million, or 9%, lower than the amount purchased during 2021. This decrease reflected the fact that revenue growth during 2022 favored products, such as biomedical services, that do not require the purchase of medical devices. Offsetting capital expenditures were proceeds from the sale of medical equipment totaling $3.6 million during 2022 and $3.3 million during 2021. Additionally, during the year ended December 31, 2022, $5.5 million was used to repurchase common stock.

On February 5, 2021, the Company refinanced all of its existing bank debt under its 2015 Credit Agreement which, at the beginning of the 2021 first quarter, consisted of three term notes totaling $37.9 million and a $11.8 million undrawn revolving line of credit. The new 2021 Credit Agreement features a $75 million revolving line of credit, does not include any term indebtedness, and matures on the fifth anniversary of the refinancing date. The initial borrowing under the new facility of $30 million, along with $8.2 million of our available cash, was used to repay all outstanding obligations under the 2015 Credit Agreement. As a result, available liquidity increased substantially, totaling $41.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and consisted of $41.2 million in available borrowing capacity under the new revolving line of credit plus cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 million. Net debt, a non-GAAP measure (calculated as total debt of $33.2 million less cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 million) as of December 31, 2022 was $33.0 million representing an increase of $0.1 million as compared to net debt of $32.9 million as of December 31, 2021 (calculated as total debt of $33.1 million less cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 million). We maintain a low balance of cash in our bank accounts to achieve maximum cash efficiency due to the fact that our bank debt is an all-revolver facility which allows us to use any excess operating cash to pay down our revolving lines each day.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

InfuSystem is providing annual guidance for the full year 2023 with net revenue growth estimated to be in the range of 8% to 10%, or approximately $118 million to $121 million in net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $22 million. The Company is forecasting Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) to be greater than 19% for the year.

The full year 2023 guidance reflects management’s current expectation for operational performance, given the current market conditions. This includes our best estimate of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and does not include any material revenue from SI Wound Care LLC. The Company and its businesses are subject to certain risks, including those risk factors discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 15, 2022. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested investors on March 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The call will include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters.

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.infusystem.com/. A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5035982, through Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and net debt. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provide useful information to the Company’s management, investors and other interested parties about the Company’s operating performance because they allow them to understand and compare the Company’s operating results during the current periods to the prior year periods in a more consistent manner. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and similarly titled non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently by other companies. The Company calculates those non-GAAP measures by adjusting for non-recurring or non-core items that are not part of the normal course of business. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying schedule, titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" below.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary results, which are not final until the Companys annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 is filed. In addition, certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, our share repurchase program and capital allocation strategy, business plans, growth initiatives, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance, guidance and expected new business relationships and the terms thereof. The words believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully execute on our growth initiatives, our ability to enter into definitive agreements for new business relationships on expected terms or at all, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law, contributions from acquired businesses or new business lines, products or services and other risk factors disclosed in the Companys most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.

 

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

28,830

 

 

$

26,519

 

 

$

109,914

 

 

$

102,382

 

Cost of revenues

 

12,746

 

 

 

11,206

 

 

 

47,343

 

 

 

42,185

 

Gross profit

 

16,084

 

 

 

15,313

 

 

 

62,571

 

 

 

60,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

171

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

77

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

369

 

 

 

998

 

 

 

2,494

 

 

 

4,262

 

Selling and marketing

 

2,963

 

 

 

2,813

 

 

 

12,259

 

 

 

10,777

 

General and administrative

 

11,552

 

 

 

9,724

 

 

 

46,077

 

 

 

42,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total selling, general and administrative

 

15,055

 

 

 

13,711

 

 

 

60,917

 

 

 

57,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

1,029

 

 

 

1,602

 

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

2,820

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(426

)

 

 

(468

)

 

 

(1,402

)

 

 

(1,377

)

Other expense

 

(53

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(122

)

 

 

(186

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

550

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

1,257

 

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

(443

)

 

 

(711

)

 

 

(112

)

 

 

163

 

Net income

$

107

 

 

$

387

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

1,420

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.06

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

20,717,042

 

 

 

20,671,638

 

 

 

20,648,818

 

 

 

20,519,958

 

Diluted

 

21,390,007

 

 

 

22,069,308

 

 

 

21,547,306

 

 

 

22,049,659

 

 

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

SEGMENT REPORTING

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Better/
(Worse)

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITS

 

$

17,621

 

 

$

16,772

 

 

$

849

 

DME Services (inclusive of inter-segment revenues)

 

 

12,822

 

 

 

11,016

 

 

 

1,806

 

Less: elimination of inter-segment revenues

 

 

(1,613

)

 

 

(1,269

)

 

 

(344

)

Total

 

 

28,830

 

 

 

26,519

 

 

 

2,311

 

Gross profit (inclusive of certain inter-segment allocations) (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITS

 

 

11,182

 

 

 

11,018

 

 

 

164

 

DME Services

 

 

4,902

 

 

 

4,295

 

 

 

607

 

Total

 

$

16,084

 

 

$

15,313

 

 

$

771

 

 
(a) Inter-segment allocations are for cleaning and repair services performed on medical equipment.

 

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

Better/
(Worse)

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITS

 

$

68,881

 

 

$

65,598

 

 

$

3,283

 

DME Services (inclusive of inter-segment revenues)

 

 

47,506

 

 

 

42,537

 

 

 

4,969

 

Less: elimination of inter-segment revenues

 

 

(6,473

)

 

 

(5,753

)

 

 

(720

)

Total

 

 

109,914

 

 

 

102,382

 

 

 

7,532

 

Gross profit (inclusive of certain inter-segment allocations) (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITS

 

 

43,433

 

 

 

42,046

 

 

 

1,387

 

DME Services

 

 

19,138

 

 

 

18,151

 

 

 

987

 

Total

 

$

62,571

 

 

$

60,197

 

 

$

2,374

 

 
(a) Inter-segment allocations are for cleaning and repair services performed on medical equipment.
 

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

 

NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, NET INCOME MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

107

 

 

$

387

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

1,420

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

426

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

 

1,377

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

443

 

 

 

711

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

(163

)

Depreciation

 

 

2,735

 

 

 

2,658

 

 

 

10,866

 

 

 

10,363

 

Amortization

 

 

369

 

 

 

998

 

 

 

2,494

 

 

 

4,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP EBITDA

 

$

4,080

 

 

$

5,222

 

 

$

14,892

 

 

$

17,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock compensation costs

 

 

589

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

3,825

 

 

 

6,404

 

Medical equipment reserve (1)

 

 

186

 

 

 

(288

)

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

194

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

154

 

SOX readiness costs

 

 

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

199

 

Management reorganization/transition costs

 

 

577

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

633

 

 

 

49

 

Certain other non-recurring costs

 

 

41

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

(210

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

5,473

 

 

$

6,515

 

 

$

20,745

 

 

$

24,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Revenues

 

$

28,830

 

 

$

26,519

 

 

$

109,914

 

 

$

102,382

 

Net Income Margin (2)

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

%

 

 

1.4

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)

 

 

19.0

%

 

 

24.6

%

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

23.5

%

(1)

Amounts represent a non-cash expense (recovery) recorded to adjust reserve for missing medical equipment and is being added back (deducted) due to its similarity to depreciation. Amounts for the prior period, which were not previously included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, have been included for comparability.

(2)

Net Income Margin is defined as GAAP Net Income as a percentage of GAAP Net Revenues.

(3)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP Net Revenues.

 

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

As of

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

165

 

 

$

186

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

16,871

 

 

 

15,405

 

Inventories

 

 

4,821

 

 

 

3,939

 

Other current assets

 

 

2,922

 

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

24,779

 

 

 

22,065

 

Medical equipment for sale or rental

 

 

2,790

 

 

 

1,742

 

Medical equipment in rental service, net of accumulated depreciation

 

 

39,450

 

 

 

39,871

 

Property & equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

 

4,385

 

 

 

4,523

 

Goodwill

 

 

3,710

 

 

 

3,710

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

8,436

 

 

 

10,930

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

 

4,168

 

 

 

4,241

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

9,625

 

 

 

10,033

 

Derivative financial instruments

 

 

1,965

 

 

 

355

 

Other assets

 

 

80

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

99,388

 

 

$

97,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

8,341

 

 

$

7,862

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

349

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

6,126

 

 

 

4,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

14,467

 

 

 

12,896

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

33,157

 

 

 

32,748

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

3,761

 

 

 

3,670

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

51,385

 

 

 

49,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value: authorized 200,000,000 shares; 20,781,977 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 20,699,546 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

105,856

 

 

 

101,905

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

268

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(59,344

)

 

 

(53,903

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

48,003

 

 

 

48,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

99,388

 

 

$

97,586

 

 

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

18

 

 

$

1,420

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

87

 

 

 

77

 

Depreciation

 

 

10,866

 

 

 

10,363

 

Loss on disposal of and reserve adjustments for medical equipment

 

 

1,933

 

 

 

1,029

 

Gain on sale of medical equipment

 

 

(2,183

)

 

 

(2,545

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,494

 

 

 

4,262

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

 

73

 

 

 

151

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,825

 

 

 

6,404

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

19

 

 

 

(153

)

Changes in assets - (increase)/decrease:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,153

)

 

 

829

 

Inventories

 

 

(882

)

 

 

(864

)

Other current assets

 

 

(387

)

 

 

(133

)

Other assets

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(161

)

Changes in liabilities - increase/(decrease):

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

2,942

 

 

 

(2,363

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

17,517

 

 

 

18,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of business

 

 

 

 

 

(7,976

)

Purchase of medical equipment

 

 

(14,094

)

 

 

(15,676

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(982

)

 

 

(980

)

Proceeds from sale of medical equipment, property and equipment

 

 

3,598

 

 

 

3,317

 

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(11,478

)

 

 

(21,315

)

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(42,035

)

 

 

(81,660

)

Cash proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

42,022

 

 

 

76,191

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(386

)

Cash payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(750

)

 

 

 

Common stock repurchased as part of share repurchase program

 

 

(5,459

)

 

 

(560

)

Common stock repurchased to satisfy statutory withholding on employee stock-based compensation plans

 

 

(1,193

)

 

 

(1,172

)

Cash proceeds from stock plans

 

 

1,355

 

 

 

1,124

 

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(6,060

)

 

 

(6,463

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(9,462

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

186

 

 

 

9,648

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

165

 

 

$

186

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
