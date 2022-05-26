Log in
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC.

05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.730 USD   +1.63%
InfuSystem to Participate at Craig-Hallum 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, and Carrie Lachance, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate at Craig-Hallum’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on a virtual platform.

Management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Craig-Hallum conference representative. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or infu@lythampartners.com.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, our share repurchase program and capital allocation strategy, business plans, growth initiatives, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance, guidance and expected new business relationships and the terms thereof (including estimated potential revenue under new or existing contracts). The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully execute on our growth initiatives, our ability to enter into definitive agreements for the new business relationships on expected terms or at all, our ability to generate estimated potential revenue amounts under new or existing contracts, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law, contributions from acquired businesses or new business lines, products or services and other risk factors disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 2,31 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 94,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,73 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Dilorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Lachance President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry G. Steele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Alan Shuda Chairman
Jeannine Lombardi Sheehan Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC.-48.74%179
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-19.58%198 189
MEDTRONIC PLC2.02%141 586
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.60%71 882
HOYA CORPORATION-19.84%39 348
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.41%37 860