    INFU   US45685K1025

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.

(INFU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
7.800 USD   +1.96%
04:11pInfuSystem to Participate in Lake Street's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference September 14, 2022
BU
04:08pINFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
InfuSystem to Participate in Lake Street's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference September 14, 2022

09/07/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, and Carrie Lachance, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The conference is being held at The Yale Club in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with investors throughout the day. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or infu@lythampartners.com.

About the BIG6 Conference

Lake Street will host its 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference at the Yale Club in New York. BIG is our annual signature event, featuring dynamic public companies across multiple sectors, paired with world-class institutional investors, in a one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big6conference or contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, our share repurchase program and capital allocation strategy, business plans, growth initiatives, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance, guidance and expected new business relationships and the terms thereof (including estimated potential revenue under new or existing contracts). The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully execute on our growth initiatives, our ability to enter into definitive agreements for the new business relationships on expected terms or at all, our ability to generate estimated potential revenue amounts under new or existing contracts, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law, contributions from acquired businesses or new business lines, products or services and other risk factors disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 0,83 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 209x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 94,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Dilorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Lachance President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry G. Steele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Alan Shuda Chairman
Jeannine Lombardi Sheehan Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.-55.08%158
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.02%179 868
MEDTRONIC PLC-16.67%114 573
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.56%71 889
HOYA CORPORATION-15.43%36 349
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-23.03%33 903