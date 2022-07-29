Log in
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.

InfuSystem : to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022 - Form 8-K

07/29/2022
InfuSystem to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022
Investor Conference Call to be held 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Rochester Hills, Michigan, July 29, 2022 - InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) ("InfuSystem" or the "Company"), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today it will issue second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, before the market opens.
The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.
To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.infusystem.com/. A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 2011678 through Thursday, August 11, 2022.
About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services ("ITS"), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services ("DME Services"), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

####

Disclaimer

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 2,31 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 91,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Dilorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Lachance President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry G. Steele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Alan Shuda Chairman
Jeannine Lombardi Sheehan Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.-42.45%201
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.59%193 234
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.65%124 194
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.76%69 530
HOYA CORPORATION-21.19%36 150
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-21.48%35 481