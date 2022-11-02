Advanced search
    INFU   US45685K1025

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.

(INFU)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
8.090 USD   +1.76%
04:34pInfuSystem to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
BU
04:33pInfusystem Holdings, Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23Infusystem Holdings, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
InfuSystem to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

11/02/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Investor Conference Call to be held 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today it will issue third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.infusystem.com/. A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 5564226 through Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, Wound Therapy and Lymphedema businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 0,83 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 217x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,95 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Dilorio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Lachance President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry G. Steele Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Alan Shuda Chairman
Jeannine Lombardi Sheehan Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC.-53.32%165
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.44%173 914
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.19%116 620
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.84%66 701
DEXCOM, INC.-11.32%45 980
HOYA CORPORATION-19.90%32 981