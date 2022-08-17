Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39 2022-08-17 am EDT
9.288 EUR   -2.23%
11:48aBridgewater cuts short positions in European companies
RE
08/16ING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/15ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bridgewater cuts short positions in European companies

08/17/2022 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates has cut most of its disclosed mammoth bets against European stocks, according to data group Breakout Point, using the hedge fund's public disclosures.

In July, Bridgewater's big shorts against stocks in more than 50 European companies reached roughly 10 billion euros, in a sign that the hedge fund firm could potentially be pessimistic about companies on the continent.

Now, Bridgewater is betting against only two financial institutions: Banco Santander SA and ING Groep, said Breakout Point. Those bearish positions amount 475 million euros.

Breakout Point used public disclosures to make calculations about Bridgewater short positions.

Under European regulation, funds have to disclose bets over 0.5% short interest, which means Bridgewater's bets against European stocks could be bigger. So it is not possible to determine what Bridgewater has in short positions below this threshold.

It is not clear why Bridgewater has dismantled its bearish positions. The hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio did not immediately comment on the matter.

Bloomberg first reported on Bridgewater covering its short positions in European companies.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York, editing by David Evans)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.43% 2.6215 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
ING GROEP N.V. -2.23% 9.288 Real-time Quote.-22.40%
All news about ING GROEP N.V.
11:48aBridgewater cuts short positions in European companies
RE
08/16ING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/15ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/15Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
RE
08/12Australia's Payroll Jobs Fall in Mid-July on School Holidays, COVID-19-Related Absences
MT
08/12European Bank to Unblock Russian Oil Transit Payment to Restore Gas Flows to Central Eu..
MT
08/10ING GROEP N.V. : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
08/08China Books Record Trade Surplus in July as Export Growth Unexpectedly Gains Momentum
MT
08/08ING GROEP N.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 580 M 18 908 M 18 908 M
Net income 2022 3 842 M 3 909 M 3 909 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,56x
Yield 2022 7,16%
Capitalization 35 425 M 36 049 M 36 049 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Average target price 13,33 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-22.40%36 049
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.93%362 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.64%294 411
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%217 037
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%174 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 972