It would also target a cost/income ratio of 50-52% and a return of equity of 12% by 2025, it said in a statement before a meeting with investors.

ING's income rose 4.8% in 2021, while the cost/income ratio was 60.5% in 2021 and return on equity was 9%. In the first quarter, the bank reported rising provisions for bad loans in Russia and Ukraine. [L2N2WY09U]

