ING Groep N.V.

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
08/19 05:25:53 am
6.732 EUR   -0.56%
08/12EXCLUSIVE : European banks face indigenous calls to end Amazon oil trade
RE
08/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Orsted, Foxconn
08/12ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Euro zone July inflation uptick confirmed despite COVID-19 crisis

08/19/2020 | 05:03am EDT
A grocer stands outside his shop in Athens

Euro zone year-on-year inflation slightly rose in July and core indicators surged despite deflationary pressures amid the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, final data from the European Union statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate of a 0.4% rise of annual inflation in July, after a 0.3% increase in June.

The agency also left unchanged its flash estimates, released on July 31, on the inflation's core indicators, which exclude the most volatile prices.

Stripping away food and energy prices, a key measure watched by the European Central Bank, inflation rose in July by 1.3% from 1.1% in June, Eurostat said.

An even narrower gauge, which also excludes alcohol and tobacco, jumped to 1.2% from 0.8% in June.

The increases surprised economists who had expected a slowdown of the inflation, as Germany temporarily cut its sales tax rate in July while the bloc's economy remained weakened by lower activity amid the pandemic.

Economists interpreted the higher-than-expected figure as "almost certainly more noise than signal," Bert Colijn at ING bank said.

J.P. Morgan said the increase was mostly due to the delayed summer sales period in France and Italy and was not expected to continue in the following months, when core indicators are forecast to slow down.

Despite the small uptick, the July reading remains far from the ECB target of a "below, but close to 2%" rate in the medium term.

Eurostat on Wednesday slightly reviewed downward the month-on-month reading of consumer prices, which dropped by 0.4% in July, instead of the 0.3% fall it had earlier estimated.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

Financials
Sales 2020 18 042 M 21 542 M 21 542 M
Net income 2020 2 493 M 2 977 M 2 977 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 26 404 M 31 474 M 31 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,36 €
Last Close Price 6,77 €
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Mariana Gheorghe Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-36.66%31 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.47%299 640
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%249 901
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%221 194
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%191 163
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.38%140 073
