  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ING Groep N.V.
  News
  Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

German consumers, state spending drive Q2 economic recovery

08/24/2021 | 03:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) -The German economy grew more than expected in the second quarter as the easing of COVID-19 curbs spurred consumers to dip into record savings piled up during the winter lockdown and the state pressed on with a huge debt-financed stimulus push.

Gross domestic product grew an adjusted 1.6% on the quarter, the Federal Statistic Office said on Tuesday, up from its previous estimate of 1.5% and following a revised first quarter contraction of 2%.

On the year, Europe's largest economy expanded by a calendar-adjusted 9.4% in the second quarter, leaving economic activity 3.3% below the pre-crisis levels of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Private consumption grew by 3.2% between April and June, contributing 1.6% percentage points to overall growth and pushing the savings rate down to 16.3%. In the first quarter, when shops, bars and restaurants were closed under Germany's lockdown, that rate hit a record high of 22%.

Public consumption expanded 1.8%, contributing 0.4% to the overall growth rate.

State spending to cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis, financed with unprecedented new borrowing, blew a 80.9 billion euro ($95 billion) hole in the public finances in the first half of the year, the statistics office said.

This equated to a public sector deficit of 4.7% of GDP, the largest in 26 years and what Carsten Brzeski from ING Bank termed "the downside of the rapid economic recovery."

The stimlus should help lift the economy back to pre-crisis levels before the end of 2021 but will leave the government that emerges from next month's federal election with a heavy burden to shoulder, Brzeski said.

Germany's quarter-on-quarter GDP growth compared with a second quarter euro zone average of 2% and growth of 0.9%, 2.7% and 2.8% respectively the bloc's next biggest economies, France, Italy and Spain.

($1 = 0.8517 euros)

(Reporting by Michael NienaberEditing by Riham Alkousaa and John Stonestreet)

By Michael Nienaber


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 069 M 21 219 M 21 219 M
Net income 2021 4 614 M 5 419 M 5 419 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 8,52%
Capitalization 44 646 M 52 383 M 52 430 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,44 €
Average target price 12,86 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus Van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Mariana Gheorghe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.49.69%52 383
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.97%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.75%194 726