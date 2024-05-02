ING: 1st quarter profit of 2,293 million euros

The group announces a pre-tax profit of 2,293 million euros in Q1 2024 (compared with 2,344 million euros). Return on equity was 14.8%, thanks to a higher CET1 ratio of 14.8%. Total income came to 5,583 million euros (vs. 5,567 million euros).



Net interest income from loans and liabilities remains strong. Double-digit growth was achieved in fee income, with a strong contribution from retail and wholesale banking.



The company recorded an increase of 99,000 customers, net growth in core deposits of 13.5 billion euros and net growth in core loans of 4.2 billion euros.



' We have had a very good start to 2024 with good financial and commercial results in the execution of our strategy', said Steven van Rijswijk, CEO of ING. ' Our total income remained solid and was driven this quarter by double-digit growth in fee income, with contributions from retail and wholesale banking.



' Fee and commission income was up 11% on the same period last year and 14% on the previous quarter. Growth in the Personal Banking segment was driven by higher revenues from banking fees and investment products.



