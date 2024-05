ING: 3.1 million shares bought back last week

May 28, 2024 at 07:26 am EDT Share

As part of its 2.5 billion euro share buyback program announced on May 2, ING announced that it bought back 3.07 million shares last week, at an average price of 16.47 euros, for a total consideration of almost 50.6 million euros.



The total number of shares bought back under this program to date thus amounts to almost 47.4 million, for a total consideration of 763.5 million euros, or around 30.5% of the total maximum value of the share buyback program.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.