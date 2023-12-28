ING: 78% of share buyback program completed

Last week, ING announced that it had bought back 14,925,745 shares at an average price of 13.64 euros, for a total of 203.5 million euros, as part of its 2.5 billion euro share buyback program announced on November 2, 2023.



The total number of shares bought back by the Dutch bank under this program thus amounts to 151,476,515, for a total consideration of 1.95 billion euros, or around 78.1% of the program's maximum total value.



