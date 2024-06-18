ING : Barclays raises its price target

Barclays reaffirms its 'overweight' recommendation on ING and raises its target price from 20 to 20.5 euros, in the wake of an increase in its 2024-26 net profit estimates from 1% to 2%, following the Dutch bank's investor day (CMD).



The reaffirmation of the 12.5% CET1 target and the implicit risk-weighted asset targets support its view that 'ING will deliver the highest share buyback yield over the next 18 months (14.5% of market capitalization)'.



