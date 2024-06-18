ING : Barclays raises its price target
The reaffirmation of the 12.5% CET1 target and the implicit risk-weighted asset targets support its view that 'ING will deliver the highest share buyback yield over the next 18 months (14.5% of market capitalization)'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction