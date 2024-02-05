ING: Deloitte proposed as new external auditor

ING announces that it will propose to its Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 22, the appointment of Deloitte Accountants as its next external auditor for a four-year term of office starting on January 1, 2026.



The bank points out that, under European and Dutch legislation, it is required to change auditors at regular intervals. Its current auditor, KPMG Accountants, will have reached the statutory maximum term of 10 years by the end of 2025.



'The appointment of Deloitte is the result of a rigorous tendering process overseen by the Supervisory Board's Audit Committee, in line with ING's policy on auditor independence', it states.



