    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:28 2022-08-16 am EDT
9.495 EUR   -0.05%
07:15aING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/15ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/15Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
RE
ING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

08/16/2022 | 07:15am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 13.00.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 580 M 18 919 M 18 919 M
Net income 2022 3 842 M 3 912 M 3 912 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,56x
Yield 2022 7,16%
Capitalization 35 425 M 36 071 M 36 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 57 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Average target price 13,33 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-22.40%36 071
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.67%359 123
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%291 277
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%218 052
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%173 532
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 287