Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
ING Groep N.V.
News
Summary
INGA
NL0011821202
ING GROEP N.V.
(INGA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
07:28 2022-08-16 am EDT
9.495
EUR
-0.05%
07:15a
ING GROEP N.V.
: Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/15
ING GROEP N.V.
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/15
Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
08/16/2022 | 07:15am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 13.00.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ING GROEP N.V.
07:15a
ING GROEP N.V.
: Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/15
ING GROEP N.V.
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/15
Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
RE
08/12
Australia's Payroll Jobs Fall in Mid-July on School Holidays, COVID-19-Related Absences
MT
08/12
European Bank to Unblock Russian Oil Transit Payment to Restore Gas Flows to Central Eu..
MT
08/10
ING GROEP N.V.
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
08/08
China Books Record Trade Surplus in July as Export Growth Unexpectedly Gains Momentum
MT
08/08
ING GROEP N.V.
: Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/05
ING GROEP N.V.
: Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08/05
ING GROEP N.V.
: Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
07:15a
ING GROEP N.V.
: Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/15
ING GROEP N.V.
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/10
ING GROEP N.V.
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
18 580 M
18 919 M
18 919 M
Net income 2022
3 842 M
3 912 M
3 912 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,56x
Yield 2022
7,16%
Capitalization
35 425 M
36 071 M
36 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,83x
Nbr of Employees
57 000
Free-Float
92,8%
More Financials
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
9,50 €
Average target price
13,33 €
Spread / Average Target
40,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk
Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul
Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade
Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout
Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.
-22.40%
36 071
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-22.67%
359 123
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-18.52%
291 277
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-7.05%
218 052
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-4.65%
173 532
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-8.52%
159 287
More Results
