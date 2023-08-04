ING GROEP N.V. : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 04:39 am
Share
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 17.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05:14:20 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.39 EUR
|+0.95%
|+1.01%
|+17.51%
|10:16am
|Philippine Inflation Slows to 17-Month Low in July, Missing Expectations
|MT
|07:15am
|ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
|MD
|Philippine Inflation Slows to 17-Month Low in July, Missing Expectations
|MT
|ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
|MD
|ING GROEP N.V. : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|ING GROUP : An excellent Q2 built on continued deposit margin momentum
|ING GROEP N.V. : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Trending: ING Groep Beats Profit Consensus on High Interest Rates
|DJ
|ING Groep N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|European Midday Briefing: Investors Brace for Another BOE Rate Rise
|DJ
|ING GROEP N.V. : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag
|RE
|Transcript : ING Groep N.V., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|ING Groep Net Profit Beat Views On Interest Income Boost
|DJ
|ING Groep Posts Higher H1 Net Result, Total Income
|MT
|Transcript : ING Groep N.V., Q2 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|South Korea's Consumer Inflation Cools to 25-Month Low in July, Missing Estimates
|MT
|CEE ECONOMY-Central Europe's manufacturing downturn remains deep in July
|RE
|Stress test: Supervisor sees EU banks prepared for severe crisis
|DP
|Bank of Japan Holds Rates, Adjusts Bond Purchases Amid Economic Uncertainties
|MT
|ING Appoints New Chief Technology Officer
|MT
|ING Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Rupee to weaken after dollar jumps on upbeat US data, dovish ECB
|RE
|Rupee to rise post what is seen as Fed's last rate hike
|RE
|Dollar's decline throws spotlight on battered commodity currencies
|RE
|South Korea’s Q2 GDP Growth Speeds Up, Tops Expectations
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.53%
|52 267 M $
|-15.78%
|52 976 M $
|+1.11%
|51 546 M $
|+13.60%
|53 604 M $
|-5.87%
|50 295 M $
|+23.05%
|48 922 M $
|+15.38%
|56 760 M $
|-7.02%
|57 324 M $
|-3.17%
|57 691 M $
|+22.68%
|44 845 M $