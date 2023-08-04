ING Groep N.V. is the leading financial services group in Benelux. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (84%). Revenues breaks down by country between the Netherlands (32.3%), Belgium (18.6%), Germany (18.6%) and other (30.5%); - corporate banking (31%); - other (4%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 640.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 635.5 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks