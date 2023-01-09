Advanced search
News
Summary
INGA
NL0011821202
ING GROEP N.V.
(INGA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
11:39 2023-01-09 am EST
12.27
EUR
+0.25%
04:39p
ING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:59a
German renewables firm Enpal hits $2.4 billion valuation with new funding round
RE
06:05a
DHT Holdings Obtains $305 Million Credit Facility
MT
ING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating
01/09/2023 | 04:39pm EST
RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 15.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about ING GROEP N.V.
04:39p
ING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:59a
German renewables firm Enpal hits $2.4 billion valuation with new funding round
RE
06:05a
DHT Holdings Obtains $305 Million Credit Facility
MT
01/08
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to open higher as soft U.S. wage growth calms rate-hike worries
RE
01/06
Philippine Inflation Soars to New 14-Year High in December to Average at 5.8% in 2022, ..
MT
01/03
Financial, Pharma Gains Spur European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/03
ING GROEP N.V. : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/03
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining EUR 297 million cash to be paid to sha..
AQ
01/03
Chinese Shares Start Year With Modest Gains; Quanshi Extends 10% Rally on Metaverse Dea..
MT
01/02
Chinese Shares Start Year With Modest Gains; Quanshi Rallies 10% on Metaverse Deal With..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
04:39p
ING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/03
ING GROEP N.V. : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2022
ING GROEP N.V. : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
18 414 M
19 789 M
19 789 M
Net income 2022
3 596 M
3 864 M
3 864 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,8x
Yield 2022
5,85%
Capitalization
43 892 M
47 171 M
47 171 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,17x
Nbr of Employees
58 000
Free-Float
94,6%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
12,27 €
Average target price
14,31 €
Spread / Average Target
16,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk
Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul
Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade
Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout
Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.
8.18%
46 783
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
2.86%
404 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
3.89%
276 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
2.74%
217 050
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
3.66%
163 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
2.05%
161 591
