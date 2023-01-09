Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ING Groep N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39 2023-01-09 am EST
12.27 EUR   +0.25%
04:39pING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:59aGerman renewables firm Enpal hits $2.4 billion valuation with new funding round
RE
06:05aDHT Holdings Obtains $305 Million Credit Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating

01/09/2023 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 15.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about ING GROEP N.V.
04:39pING GROEP N.V. : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:59aGerman renewables firm Enpal hits $2.4 billion valuation with new funding round
RE
06:05aDHT Holdings Obtains $305 Million Credit Facility
MT
01/08INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to open higher as soft U.S. wage growth calms rate-hike worries
RE
01/06Philippine Inflation Soars to New 14-Year High in December to Average at 5.8% in 2022, ..
MT
01/03Financial, Pharma Gains Spur European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/03ING GROEP N.V. : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/03ING completes share buyback programme; remaining EUR 297 million cash to be paid to sha..
AQ
01/03Chinese Shares Start Year With Modest Gains; Quanshi Extends 10% Rally on Metaverse Dea..
MT
01/02Chinese Shares Start Year With Modest Gains; Quanshi Rallies 10% on Metaverse Deal With..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ING GROEP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 414 M 19 789 M 19 789 M
Net income 2022 3 596 M 3 864 M 3 864 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 43 892 M 47 171 M 47 171 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 12,27 €
Average target price 14,31 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ronnie Henricus van Kemenade Chief Technology Officer
Marnix van Stiphout Chief Operating & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.8.18%46 783
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.86%404 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.89%276 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%217 050
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%163 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 591